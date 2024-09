When is the next Amazon Prime Day? October 2024 deals to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Amazon Prime Day summer sale might feel like only yesterday, but the online giant has already announced another shopping bonanza for autumn: Big Deals Day.

Its October sale has become somewhat of an annual tradition, with the first event held in 2022. Matching, and often beating the deals seen in its July sale, the Prime Big Deals Day has discounts on everything from beauty and tech to household essentials and appliances.

The Prime Day sales are among the biggest shopping events of the year – second only to Black Friday. Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, the Big Deals Day event will see prices slashed across mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and more.

As well as offers on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers and Fire tablets), we can expect mega savings on third-party brands such as Apple, Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Philips.

Whether you’ve got an air fryer, microwave or heated airer on the wishlist for winter, or you’re looking ahead to the festive period by shopping for gifts, the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale is not to be missed. From predicted dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Right now, Amazon has only confirmed that the sale will take place in October 2024, with the exact dates remaining under wraps. But if previous years are anything to go by, we can expect it to take place across two days and most likely on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

In both 2022 and 2023, the Big Deals Day sale took place on a Tuesday and Wednesday in the second or third week of October. So, we’re predicting that the 2024 event to land on either the 8 and 9 or 15 and 16 October. Of course, we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

The Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is a two-day event for Amazon Prime members that offers early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to Black Friday). Held in October to kick start Christmas shopping, the event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

What Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals can we expect?

As with other Prime Day events, the best deals during Amazon’s Big Deals Day can be found on its own devices. From the Echo pop to Echo buds and Kindles, previous years have seen up to 60 per cent off its bestselling tech.

Beauty buffs have a lot to be excited about, too, with brands ranging from Color Wow to Olaplex, Maybelline and Elemis all usually making an appearance.

The October event will also be your best chance before Black Friday to save on home appliances, from Shark cordless vacuums to Ninja air fryers and Nespresso coffee machines.

The tech offering is likely to be equally good, with brands like LG, Samsung and Bose all a fixture of Prime Day events.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year was the best year yet, with huge savings on big-ticket brands. There was 60 per cent off Amazon’s Echo pop smart speaker (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) and more than £500 off LG’s OLED smart TV (£849, Amazon.co.uk), as well as £50 off Shark’s handheld vacuum (£179, Amazon.co.uk) and 30 per cent off Google’s smartwatch (£175, Amazon.co.uk).

As for beauty, you could save 35 per cent on Color Wow’s dream coat spray (£27, Amazon.co.uk) and get Maybelline’s TikTok-viral lash sensational sky high mascara (£8.33, Amazon.co.uk) for just £8.

When it came to appliances, there was 30 per cent off KitchenAid’s stand mixer (£371, Amazon.co.uk) and Ninja’s foodi dual zone air fryer (£149, Amazon.co.uk), as well as more than £120 off Nespresso’s vertuo plus coffee machine (£179, Amazon.co.uk).

