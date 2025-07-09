The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day live: I’m finding the offers actually worth your money
Amazon’s mammoth sale has begun, these are the best offers on the latest tech, home appliances and more
We’re now into day two of Amazon Prime Day 2025, and there’s still time to grab the biggest deals before they’re gone. This year, the sale is running for four full days, ending on Friday 11 July. From cheap-as-they-come AirPods to cut-price laptops, air fryers and more, the discounts are landing thick and fast across brands like Apple, Sony, Dyson, Shark, Ninja and more.
I’ve spent nearly a decade covering Prime Day, testing and reviewing hundreds of products and tracking their prices year-round. When something drops to its lowest-ever price, I’ll know, and I’ll flag it right here. Remember, these deals are exclusive to Prime members. It’s £8.99 a month, but there’s a free trial if you haven’t signed up before.
I’m joined this year by our senior shopping writer Daisy Lester, and together we’re keeping this page constantly updated with the biggest and best live offers. Check back often. Blink and you’ll miss them.
Save almost £60 on Ninja's knife set
I’ve never seen anyone so obsessed with a knife block before, but the love for this Ninja set is real. The staysharp 6-piece knife set was named the best we’ve tested with a built-in sharpener, and it’s now £58 off in the Prime Day sale.
Ninja staysharp 6-piece knife set: Was £189.99, now £131.99, Amazon.co.uk
You get five knives and a pair of scissors, all housed in a sturdy block that does the sharpening for you. Ninja claims they’ll last up to 10 years if you sharpen them regularly. Our consumer editor Sabrina has had her set for over two years now, and says they still slice like they did on day one.
Save £300 on this Asus laptop for Prime Day
Looking for a new laptop this Prime Day? Tech critic Steve Hogarty is a big fan of this Asus laptop, and it’s been heavily reduced this Prime Day.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £1,199.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk
Steve says this is one of the best laptops he’s tested, and right now, it’s £300 off in the Prime Day sale. “The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has a stunning display that makes everything from Netflix to spreadsheets look sharp and vibrant, all packed into a slim, lightweight chassis that feels far more premium than the price suggests,” he says in his review.
Save £100 on the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner this Prime Day
This might be Dyson’s oldest cordless vacuum, but I still think it’s a great buy, especially at this price. The Dyson V8 is lightweight, powerful and perfect for smaller homes or quick clean-ups, and it’s just dropped to £229.99 for Prime Day.
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner – Was £329.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk
While the runtime isn’t as long as the newer models, if you live in a flat like me or don’t need to hoover for hours, it’s a non-issue. It’s rare to see a proper Dyson go for under £250, which makes this one of the best-value vacuum deals I’ve seen so far.
Save 24% on this iced coffee maker this Prime Day
It’s summer, it’s hot, and if you’re not already sipping iced coffee on the regular, you’re doing it wrong. This Breville iced coffee maker is an easy, affordable way to cool down with your caffeine fix, and it’s currently 24 per cent off for Prime Day.
Breville iced coffee maker: Was £32.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
Ready in under four minutes, the machine brews a hot coffee that’s instantly chilled over ice, so your drink doesn’t end up watery. It comes with a 625ml insulated tumbler (plus a straw) and uses simple measurements to get the ratio just right. Add your favourite syrup or whipped cream, and you’re basically a barista. This coffee maker appeared in our round-up of the best iced coffee machines, so it has our seal of approval.
You can download free PC games this Prime Day
As part of this year’s Prime Day celebrations, Amazon is giving Prime members a huge haul of free PC games to download and keep. You don’t need to spend a penny, just head to Prime Gaming and claim them while they’re live. Highlights include Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Saints Row IV, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Football Manager 2024.
More games are being added throughout the event, including Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Star Wars: Dark Forces II and a few hidden indie gems you might’ve missed. All the games are free to download and yours to keep permanently, even if you cancel Prime later. Steve’s got all the details in his article below:
My favourite robot vacuum cleaner has 33% off right now
I’m totally in love with my Eufy X10 Omni robot vacuum cleaner, and if you’ve been meaning to kit your place out with a robo of your own, this Prime Day deal is well worth a look.
Eufy X10 omni pro: Was £799, now £537.99, Amazon.co.uk
Say hello to one of the smartest little robot vacuums you’ll ever meet. The Eufy X10 Omni does it all: it vacuums, mops, washes and dries its own mop heads, and even empties its dustbin into a base station. Right now, it’s 33 per cent off for Prime Day. Put your feet up, the robot’s on the job.
The LG C4 4K TV has dropped to an all-time low price for Prime Day
This is one of the best TVs you can buy right now, and it’s just dropped to its lowest-ever price in the Prime Day sale.
LG C4, 55in: Was £1,199, now £859.99, Amazon.co.uk
The LG C4 launched earlier this year and was praised by The Independent’s tech critics as one of the top OLED sets for gamers and film fans alike.
With self-lit OLED pixels, you get deep, inky blacks and vivid highlights, along with ultra-smooth motion and excellent contrast. It’s powered by LG’s latest Alpha 9 AI processor, supports all the big HDR formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10), and has four HDMI 2.1 ports for buttery-smooth 4K gaming at 120Hz.
This Tefal deep fryer is down to just £90 for Prime Day
Look, I know everyone’s obsessed with air fryers right now. But sometimes, nothing beats a proper deep fry. The Tefal Oleoclean Pro is one of the best deep fat fryers you can buy, and it’s just been reduced by over £50 for Prime Day.
Tefal oleoclean pro FR804040: Was £164.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
Whether you’re looking to make triple-fried chips, choc-dipped churros or sugar-coated doughnuts, this Tefal deep fat fryer is more than up to the task, landing the top spot in The Independent’s round-up of the best deep fryers. This is one of the best prices I’ve seen on the fryer in ages.
These are the best electric toothbrush deals this Prime Day
Steve’s reviewed a bunch of electric toothbrushes, and his top pick (the Oral-B iO2) has currently been slashed to just £40 this Prime Day.
He’s rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day deals on electric toothbrushes in his article below if you’re looking for that just-been-to-the-dentist feeling every monring.
The Amazon Kindle Scribe has never been cheaper this Prime Day
If you want an Amazon Kindle that doubles up as a digital notepad, so you can take notes and scrawl on your books, Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is currently down to its lowest-ever price.
Amazon Kindle Scribe: Was £379.99, now £267.99, Amazon.co.uk
Praised by tech critic Steve Hogarty, the Kindle Scribe is a spacious, 10.2in ereader you can take notes on, thanks to the included stylus. “For its sheer size alone, it offers the best possible reading experience of any Kindle and, despite being larger, the Kindle Scribe retains its sharpness and legibility, with a premium-looking 300dpi display<’ he said in his review. “The ability to be scribbled on means you can leave handwritten notes on ebooks, sketch and doodle, jot down lists and sign PDFs.”