Amazon Prime Day live: I’ve found the biggest savings on editor-approved products
Amazon’s mammoth sale has begun, these are the best early offers on the latest tech, home appliances and more
Deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day 2025 has arrived, and this year it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the mammoth sale will last four days, ending on Friday 11 July. There are thousands of deals to be found, from TVs, laptops and Apple gear to vacuums and air fryers from Ninja, plus big savings on beauty, mattresses and Amazon’s own devices.
I’ve been covering Prime Day for close to a decade, so I know how to spot a bargain. I’ve tested, reviewed and tracked the price histories of hundreds of products, from tech to appliances, so when I say a deal’s worth grabbing, I mean it. As always, the sale is exclusive to Prime members (£8.99 per month, Amazon.co.uk), and you can currently get a free trial.
Many of the biggest brands are slashing prices. As ever, The Independent’s senior shopping writer Daisy Lester and I will be liveblogging the whole thing, curating the best offers as they drop and flagging anything worth your time (and binning the rest). From the latest live deals this Prime Day to lightning deal alerts, stick with us for real-time updates throughout all four days of Prime Day.
Get a £60 discount on the Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8, newest gen, charcoal: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
This is Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8, and it’s the best version yet. With a slicker design, brighter edge-to-edge display and faster performance, it’s a big step up from the last model, and now it’s £60 off for Prime Day.
Save more than £10 on this Lego Harry Potter set
Lego Harry Potter knight bus adventure: Was £44.99, now £33.49, Amazon.co.uk
The 499-piece set is aimed at kids aged eight and up, and comes with four minifigures (including Harry himself) and a Padfoot figure. Parenting writer Sarah Dawson said it “held their attention” and struck the right balance between tricky and satisfying. Good value, loads of play potential.
Save £50 on the Meta Quest 3S this Prime Day
Meta Quest 3S, 256GB: Was £288.99, now £237.99, Amazon.co.uk
Whether you’re a first-timer or upgrading from an older model, this is a brilliant all-in-one VR headset that doesn’t need a gaming PC to work. The 128GB model is £50 off on Amazon, It comes with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest+ thrown in.
How long is Prime Day 2025?
When Amazon first launched Prime Day back in 2015, it was a simple 24-hour flash sale. But in 2019, it expanded the sale to 48 hours, but this year, for the first time ever, it’s running for four full days – from Tuesday 8 July to Friday 11 July.
That means more time to shop and save. I’ll be rounding up the best deals right here.
This Oral-B iO2 toothbrush is just £40 for Prime Day
This is the electric toothbrush our tech critic Steve Hogarty recommends, and it’s now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.
Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush, black: Was £100, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
Steve’s tested plenty of electric toothbrushes over the years, and he found this one offered the best value for money. It strips the flashy extras of pricier iO models but keeps the key tech – including the premium oscillating brush head, a pressure sensor and a 30-second timer. If you want something simple that does the job well, this is the one he’d go for.
My favourite robot vacuum has 30% off
Eufy X10 Omni robot vacuum: Was £799.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk
The robot vacuum I use every day has just received a tempting 30 per cent discount. It vacuums, mops, empties itself and even washes its own mop pads after every run. The app lets you customise everything, and the LiDAR mapping is spot on. Mine never misses a spot and avoids cables effectively.
Save £85 on the Ninja double stack air fryer
Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re short on space but still want a dual-drawer air fryer, this is the one I’d go for. Ninja’s double stack XL flips the usual layout on its head, stacking the drawers instead of placing them side by side. It’s a clever space-saving design that actually works, and is slimmer than some single-drawer models. You still get all the key features, including a sync function that lets you cook two different things at different temps and times. With £85 off for Prime Day, this is a standout deal on one of Ninja’s newest releases.
Save 30% on my favourite active noise cancellation headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphonesWas £449.95, now £319.95, Amazon.co.uk
This is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen on the QC Ultra. They’re the latest flagship model from Bose, with improved clarity and spatial audio that actually adds depth to your music. I’ve worn them on planes, trains and busy streets, and the noise-cancelling makes the world melt away. If you’ve been holding out for a Bose deal, this is the one to grab.
This Lenovo laptop has almost 50% off
This is the laptop I always recommend to friends when they want something no-fuss that just works. It’s reliable, fast enough for everyday stuff, and right now, it’s an absolute bargain.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 14in: Was £437, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk
Now almost 50 per cent off, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is seriously good value. It runs on an Intel Core i3 chip with 8GB of RAM, which is enough for emails, browsing, video calls and a bit of streaming without any stutters. It’s the kind of workhorse laptop you can rely on day-to-day, whether you’re working from home or just want something for casual use. At this price, you’d be hard-pressed to find better.
The Kindle Paperwhite has plummeted in price for Prime Day
If you’re serious about reading but want to ditch the bulk of physical books, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is the one I always recommend. It’s rarely discounted, so seeing it in the Prime Day sale had my ears perk up.
Kindle Paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s mid-range Kindle has dropped by 20 per cent for Prime Day, making this the cheapest it’s been all year. In his review, tech writer Steve Hogarty said it strikes the perfect balance between features and price, with a warm-toned front light that’s easier on the eyes at night, a larger and sharper display, and slimmer bezels than the basic model. It’s also waterproof, has weeks of battery life, and feels as light as a paperback. If you’ve been on the fence, now’s a great time to make the switch.