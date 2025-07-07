The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 live: Editor-approved early offers to shop now
Amazon has already launched some early offers on the latest tech, home appliances and more
Get ready – Amazon Prime Day 2025 is almost here, and this year it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the mammoth sale will run for four full days, kicking off on Tuesday 8 July. Expect thousands of deals across tech, from TVs, laptops and Apple gear to vacuums and air fryers from Ninja, plus big savings on beauty, mattresses and Amazon’s own devices.
I’ve been covering Prime Day for five years, so I know how to sort the real savings from the hype. I’ve tested, reviewed and tracked the price histories of hundreds of products, from beauty to appliances – so when I say a deal’s worth grabbing, I mean it. As always, the sale is exclusive to Prime members (£8.99 per month, Amazon.co.uk), and you can currently get a free trial.
Many of the biggest brands have already started slashing prices. As ever, The Independent’s team of shopping experts and I will be liveblogging the whole thing, curating the best offers as they drop and flagging anything worth your time (and binning the rest). From price history tips to lightning deal alerts, stick with us for real-time updates throughout the build-up and all four days of Prime Day.
Best power tool deals, from Bosch to Flymo
Whether you need a lawnmower to get your garden in check or a cordless drill to tackle DIY, Prime Day is the time to invest in a new home improvement essential.
When it comes to investing in a new power tool, previous years have seen plenty of discounts on IndyBest tried and tested brands, including Black+Decker, Kärcher, Worx and Bosch. And you don’t even need to wait until the main event, as Lois has hunted down the best early offers.
Best power tool deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025
Sizzling savings on air fryers
Looking for an air fryer? You’re in luck, as the early Prime Day deals are only getting better. The kitchen appliances have soared in popularity over the past few years thanks to their ability to cook healthy meals using little to no oil. Plus, technology is improving with models offering roasting, baking, steaming, and pressure cooking.
However, prices vary. A good air fryer starts around the £60 mark, but the best models can reach more than £200. It’s always smart to see if you can grab an air fryer at a discount. From Ninja to Tefal, find top-rated discounted models below.
Best air fryer deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025
Best mattress Amazon Prime Day deals
Behind Black Friday, Prime Day is the best time of the year to score a saving on big-ticket items like mattresses. Most people assume that Amazon isn’t a good place for sleep essentials, but there are some good bed deals hiding on the site.
Whether you’re ready to retire your worn-out mattress for something a little more luxurious or need an affordable option to kit out a guest room, there’s likely to be a deal to suit your budget. Previous years have seen impressive discounts of more than 40 per cent across the best tried and tested brands, including Simba, Stompa, Silentnight and Nectar.
From Dormeo to Silentnight, our resident sleep expert Sarah has rounded up the best mattress deals so far.
Best mattress deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025
These are the best early Prime Day beauty deals
Beauty is always one of the biggest categories on Amazon Prime Day, and if you’re looking to pick up some bargain buys for your makeup bag, beauty writer Lucy has you covered in her curated guide to the best early offers. You won’t want to miss it.
Best beauty deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025, including Color Wow and ghd
Save 27% on this Amazon Fire TV
Looking for a TV this Prime Day? There are a bunch of models already on offer, including Amazon’s own Fire TV range. Reduced by a massive 27 per cent, you can save hundreds of pounds on the Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K.
Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk
For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus to, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.
How to take part in Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off next Tuesday, but how do you take part?
You need to be a Prime member to shop the sale. It costs £8.99 per month or £95 when paying for a year up-front. If you haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will still gain you access to the sale.
Get the cult Maybelline mascara for almost half-price
The beauty writers here at The Independent absolutely rave about the Maybelline sky high mascara. Right now, it’s almost half-price with this early Prime Day offer.
Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.98, Amazon.co.uk
If it’s a lash-lengthening formula you’re after, beauty writer Lucy has found the deal for you. This TikTok and beauty editor-approved mascara from Maybelline needs to be on your shopping list.
Amazon's just dropped this deal on a Shark vacuum cleaner
Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its bestselling cleaners from top-rated brand Shark, including this one, which comes with a huge 26 per cent discount.
Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £299.99, now £222.25, Amazon.co.uk
A leading brand when it comes to household appliances, I’m a big fan of Shark at IndyBest and this upright cleaner is a real steal. A versatile machine, it comes with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve, including a soft roller that works in conjunction with an anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. It also has a handy lift-away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum, giving you more flexibility to clean hard to reach places with ease.
This Shark fan is a heatwave hero, and it's 15% off
Struggling in the heat? You can save 15 per cent on this IndyBest-approved Shark fan this Prime Day.
Shark FlexBreeze portable fank: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk
This is one of the niftiest little fans I’ve ever seen. It converts from a floor fan to a desk fan, so you can choose how you want to use it. “If you want to feel like you’re sitting by a pool even when you’re just on your balcony, this has an InstaCool misting attachment that can be connected to a hose pipe to spray you with a light mist of cool water as well as a gentle breeze,” our appliance writers said in their review.
Save over £50 on the Ninja Crispi air fryer this Prime Day
Looking for an air fryer this Prime Day? One of the best Ninja models I’ve ever tested is currently on sale.
Ninja Crispi air fryer: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk
I absolutely adored this air fryer when I put it to the test. Unlike usual air fryers, this model combines a glass bowl with an air frying lid for compact, clever storage. It’s perfect for meal prep; you can cook a meal for work in the small 1.4L bowl, put the included travel lid on, and put it in the fridge for easy commuter meals. Simple.