Amazon Prime Day 2025 live: Editor-approved early offers to shop now

The shopping bonanza kicks off on Tuesday ( The Independent )

Bargain hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day 2025 is almost here, and this year it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the mammoth sale will run for four full days, kicking off on Tuesday 8 July. Expect thousands of deals across tech, from TVs, laptops and Apple gear to vacuums and air fryers from Ninja, plus big savings on beauty, mattresses and Amazon’s own devices. If you’ve been holding out for the right moment, it’s almost time to pounce.

I’ve been covering Prime Day since it first launched in the UK nearly a decade ago, so I know how to sort the real savings from the hype. I’ve tested, reviewed and tracked the price histories of thousands of products, so when I say a deal’s worth grabbing, I mean it. As always, the sale is exclusive to Prime members (£8.99 per month, Amazon.co.uk), and you can currently get a free trial.

Many of the biggest brands have already started slashing prices. As ever, The Independent’s team of shopping experts and I will be liveblogging the whole thing, curating the best offers as they drop and flagging anything worth your time (and binning the rest). From price history tips to lightning deal alerts, stick with us for real-time updates throughout the build-up and all four days of Prime Day.