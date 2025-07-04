The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 live: Editor-approved early offers to shop now
Amazon has already launched some early offers on the latest tech, home appliances and more
Bargain hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day 2025 is almost here, and this year it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the mammoth sale will run for four full days, kicking off on Tuesday 8 July. Expect thousands of deals across tech, from TVs, laptops and Apple gear to vacuums and air fryers from Ninja, plus big savings on beauty, mattresses and Amazon’s own devices. If you’ve been holding out for the right moment, it’s almost time to pounce.
I’ve been covering Prime Day since it first launched in the UK nearly a decade ago, so I know how to sort the real savings from the hype. I’ve tested, reviewed and tracked the price histories of thousands of products, so when I say a deal’s worth grabbing, I mean it. As always, the sale is exclusive to Prime members (£8.99 per month, Amazon.co.uk), and you can currently get a free trial.
Many of the biggest brands have already started slashing prices. As ever, The Independent’s team of shopping experts and I will be liveblogging the whole thing, curating the best offers as they drop and flagging anything worth your time (and binning the rest). From price history tips to lightning deal alerts, stick with us for real-time updates throughout the build-up and all four days of Prime Day.
Best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2025: Expert-tested recommendations
Amazon Prime Day is almost here
Hello everyone, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, meaning bargains are just around the corner.
Welcome to The Independent’s live rolling coverage of the ecommerce giant’s biggest sale of the year.
I’m The Independent’s senior tech critic, and the team and I will be here from now until the end of the event, bringing you all the best early offers and latest deals. Hand-picked deals, coming right up.