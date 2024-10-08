Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale is now in full swing. Running for two days, until the end of Wednesday 9 October, the Prime Big Deal Days sale sees discounts applied to everything from air fryers and MacBooks to home appliances and more. As an Amazon-led sale, the retail giant’s own-brand devices are seeing some of the steepest discounts.

If you’re looking for a deal on a new Kindle ereader, Amazon Echo smart speaker, Fire TV Stick or Ring video doorbell, our team of IndyBest deal hunters is here to help, as we’re rounding up the very best discounts. Our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping guide will be updated with the most current deals until the sale draws to a close.

Follow live: The latest deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2024

Amazon isn’t just cutting the price of its own devices in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Everything from electric toothbrushes and beauty products to vacuum cleaners and laptops have been slashed in price. Just remember, you need to be a Prime member before you can access the discounts. If you’re not a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the sale, then you’re all set.

Below, we’re rounding up the best Amazon device deals you can shop in the Prime Big Deal Days sale right now.

Best Prime Big Deal Days Amazon device deals:

Blink video doorbell: Was £59.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best budget video doorbell in our review, this model was praised for offering “great functionality at a lower price point”. Our writer added that: “Setup is easy, as is installation – the app takes you through both.” It was also found to be “less obtrusive than some others”. With this discount at Amazon, now is a great time to secure your home for less.

Amazon Echo Show 5, 3rd gen smart display: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s 44 per cent off the Amazon Echo Show 5, which our tech writer, Alex Lee, hailed in his review as the best Amazon Echo for the bedroom. “The sound is leaps and bounds better than the previous model, with thumpier bass and louder volume”, he said. It’s also “neat to use as a digital photo frame”, he added, explaining that the new chipset makes it faster than ever.

Echo Dot, 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Choosing between the Echo smart speakers is tricky, but if cheap and cheerful is the name of the game for you, it has to be the Echo Dot. This unmissable deal has seen the gadget plummet even lower in price, meaning it can now be yours for £23. “The Amazon Echo Dot is the baby in the Amazon Echo range”, our tester explained in their review, “but don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts”.

Kindle scribe (64 GB): Was £409.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Kindle scribe comes with a stylus for creating notes in the margins of the page, which is pretty neat. “The scribe collects your notes together in one place”, our tester explained in their review, but “not all books can be written on, at least, not yet”. In terms of reading experience, they added that the big display means you can squeeze more words into a page, resulting in fewer page turns (or you can opt for bigger text). There’s no time like the present to invest in the swanky new ereader, as the price has been slashed to £309.99.

Fire Max 11 tablet: Was £249.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced to almost half price this Prime Big Deal Days sale, the Fire Max 11 offers “exceptional value”, according to our review, where it was dubbed the best full-size budget tablet on test. It was hailed by our writer for being powerful and boasting a “bright and colourful” display and “very strong” battery life. What’s more, it features “a slicker, slimmer and more premium design than other Fire tablets”, they praised.

Echo Buds, 2nd generation: Was £129.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds and don’t want to pay over the odds for them, listen up. The Prime Big Deal Days sale has you covered, with this deal on the Echo Buds (2nd generation). Now reduced to less than £50, they’re said to be comfortable and water-resistant, while offering premium sound and fast charging for up to 15 hours of playback (with the charging case).

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Boasting a vivid 4K viewing experience and vibrant, lifelike colours, the Omni range is Amazon’s own-brand of smart televisions and you can score an impressive saving of more than £300 on this 55in model. Invest in Amazon’s smart TV and you’ll be able to stream your favourite films and TV programmes to your heart’s content, with your subscription to Netflix and similar streaming platforms. Plus, you can even call on Alexa for hands-free TV. With such a huge discount for the taking, what are you waiting for?

Amazon Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Even without this massive 56 per cent discount, the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker was hailed as “exceedingly good value” in our review. You can use it to play music, podcasts and radio, as well as answer questions, and “run Alexa routines and turn on smart home devices”, our tester explained. They also praised it for being “fast and responsive, thanks to the improved processor”, and “one of the cutest Amazon Echo devices [they had] ever laid eyes on”.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: Was £79.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Launched this July, the all-new Amazon Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock that features a 2.83in gradual light-up screen that shows the time, weather and music playing, but also flashes up neat animations in response to certain phrases. You can also choose your own clock face and tap the device to snooze your alarm, and adjust playback as songs are playing. It currently has 44 per cent off for Prime members.

Blink mini: Was £24.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Hailed as a “brilliant and affordable” starting point for home security cameras in our tried-and-tested review, the Blink mini is reduced by 36 per cent, thanks to this Prime Big Deal Days offer. The indoor camera was easy to set up via the Blink app, according to our tester, and had “all the essentials you’d want for an indoor camera, including two-way talk”. Plus, you can customise motion-detection zones, to watch over specific areas, and have motion alerts sent to your smartphone, so you’re always in the loop.

Ring video doorbell 3 plus ring chime: Was £189.98, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Calling all home-owners, we have spied a solid saving that’s sure to spark some interest – there’s 26 per cent off Ring’s video doorbell 3. An upgrade from the original Ring video doorbell 2, the new model features improved motion detection, as well as a dual band wifi connectivity option (allowing for 2.4 or 5.0 GHz).

Amazon Music Unlimited: Was £9.99 per month, now free for 4 months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’ve never subscribed to Amazon Music before (or in the past 12 months), the retailer is currently giving four whole months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free this Prime Big Deal Days sale. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. You’ll have to pay £10.99 per month once your trial ends, but you can cancel before it finishes if you don’t want to continue with your subscription.

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month for three months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently just 99p per month for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or in the past 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is a 48-hour sale starting on Tuesday 8 October and ending at 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October. Just like Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the deals. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already had one, and start enjoying benefits such as same-day and next-day delivery, early access to deals, Prime Video access, Prime Music access and more.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is the retail giant’s annual October sales event. Amazon first launched the sale in 2022, bridging the gap between the summer Prime Day sale and November’s Black Friday sale.

Like the OG Prime Day event, the sale is almost guaranteed to include Amazon’s own devices, such as Ring security cameras, Kindle ereaders and Amazon Echo smart speakers. Other brands get involved, too, so, expect to see discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes and home appliances to TVs and other tech.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Want more discounts? Read our guide to Black Friday 2024, including the best deals to expect