Amazon Prime Day 2025 live: Early offers and expert shopping tips

The sale officially kicks off on 7 October ( The Independent )

While we’re still waiting for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days to officially start (it’s on 7 and 8 October this year), early deals are dropping thick and fast, including savings on a Fire TV stick and Kindle Colorsoft, as well as Color Wow and Oral-B.

When the sale does officially kicks off, you can expect thousands of savings on everything from air fryers, vacuum cleaners and heated clothes airers to electric toothbrushes, laptops, TVs and more. And I’ll be keeping my eye out for savings on big-ticket items from the likes of Apple, Ninja, Dyson and more. It really is the perfect warm-up to Black Friday 2025.

The team and I will be handpicking the best deals in this blog, as well as rounding up the top Amazon offers in our guides – most of the products we’ve reviewed ourselves. Without further ado, here’s all the latest news, deals and intel on Amazon’s October Prime Day.

Read more: Best deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2025, from Kindle to Xbox