Amazon’s new colour Kindle just dropped to its lowest-ever price

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off tomorrow, but the retail giant has already rolled out some excellent early deals to shop right now. If you’ve got a new ereader on your wishlist, the Kindle colorsoft has been reduced to its lowest-ever price and you don’t need to be a Prime member to get your hands on it.

Released towards the end of last year, the Kindle colorsoft signature edition is the first in the range to have a full-colour e-ink display. While you might not need this for your fiction reads, graphic novels, recipe books, children’s books and magazines will all pop with colour. Plus, you’ll still benefit from the glare-free, easy-on-the-eyes reading experience that has made the Kindle so popular.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle colorsoft signature edition by £70, bringing it down to a record low of £199.99. If you don’t mind having less storage and can go without wireless charging, the same discount applies to the standard model too, which has been reduced to £169.99. You’ve got until 8 October to save on the colourful Kindle, and you’re unlikely to see it cheaper than this any time soon.

Kindle Colorsoft signature edition The Kindle Colorsoft’s custom-built display uses colour filters and a clever LED system to render images and text in soft, pastel-like hues, which is perfect for bringing graphic novels, magazines, or just your favourite book covers to life. As this is the signature edition, you also get a massive 32GB of storage, wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light, all packed into a premium, easy-to-hold design. If you've been waiting to upgrade your ereader, this is the one to get. £269 £199 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a biannual sale exclusively for Prime members. The main sale takes place in summer, followed by a second sale called Prime Big Deal Days in October. Expect discounts across top brands such as Eufy, Lenovo and Dyson, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling gadgets.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is returning on Tuesday, 7 October and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw earlier this year, you’ll have just two days to shop the deals this October.

