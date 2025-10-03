The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is returning next week, and if you’re looking for discounts on the retailer’s own-brand tech, you can get an early start on the savings right now. The online retailer ramped up excitement early on 1 October by unveiling a whole host of new own-brand devices, while simultaneously reducing prices across its existing range to record lows. One of the top deals we’ve spotted is on the Fire TV stick, which is now cheaper than it has ever been.

The Fire TV stick HD (was £39.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk) has been reduced by half. Its 4K devices are on offer too, including the Fire TV stick 4K (was £59.99, now £25.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Fire TV stick 4K max (was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk). The good news is that you don’t have to be a Prime member to save on the streaming dongle, as these discounts are available to all customers until Tuesday, 14 October.

You’ll also find plenty of deals on many of Amazon’s most popular own-brand products, including the Ring battery video doorbell (was £99.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk), the Echo Show 5 (was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Kindle Colorsoft (was £269.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk).

We have everything you need to know about the Fire stick offer below. The discounts will continue into Prime Big Deal Days sale next week, so we’ll be keeping this guide up to date throughout the two-day event, too.

Amazon Fire stick TV HD Whether your TV doesn’t have smarts or the interface is a little slow and clunky, you can add or upgrade its capabilities cheaply with the Amazon Fire TV stick HD. The dongle and remote control let you access entertainment from all of the most popular streaming services – including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ – as well as watch live TV, listen to music and control your smart home with voice commands. More affordable than Roku’s excellent streaming stick 4K (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk), this version of the Amazon Fire TV stick only outputs at 1080p rather than full 4K. If you want 4K, you have other good options, too. The 4K Fire TV stick is one of my favourite streaming devices, and that’s also at its lowest-ever price (£25.99, Amazon.co.uk). If you need more storage, you can save on the 4K max Fire TV stick, too (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk). However, this cheaper HD model is perfect if your TV is a little older or if your streaming subscription is only providing full HD video. £39 £19 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer’s biannual sales event for Prime members. It’s usually held once in the summer and again in October, to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The next Prime Day event, known as Prime Big Deal Days, starts on Tuesday, 7 October. It’ll take place over two days before ending at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. The IndyBest team will be covering all the best deals throughout the event, so head to our Prime Day hub for all the latest details.

