Amazon’s Prime Day sale is here, and this year it’s bigger than ever. The shopping bonanza has been extended to four days instead of the usual two, and it’s delivering big savings across every category, with everything from air fryers to laptops and televisions dropping in price.

You’ll find plenty of deals on many of Amazon’s most popular own-brand products in the rest of the sale, like the Ring battery video doorbell (was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk). The Echo Show 8 (was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Kindle Paperwhite (was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk) have been discounted, too.

But there’s one impressive deal that’s really caught my eye. Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD has more than 40 per cent off, bringing the price of the no-fuss streaming dongle down to just £23.99 – which is a record low.

We have everything you need to know about the offer below. However, you’ll need to be quick – as the sale will end at midnight on 11 July.

Amazon Fire TV stick HD: Was £39.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether your TV doesn’t have smarts or the interface is a little slow and clunky, you can add or upgrade its capabilities cheaply with the Amazon Fire TV stick HD. The dongle and remote control let you access entertainment from all of the most popular streaming services – including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ – as well as watch live TV, listen to music and control your smart home with voice commands.

More affordable than Roku’s excellent streaming stick 4K (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), this version of the Amazon fFre TV stick only outputs at 1080p rather than full 4K. If you want 4K, you have other good options, too. The 4K Fire TV stick is one of my favourite streaming devices, and that’s also at a lowest-ever price (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk). However, this cheaper model is perfect if your TV is a little older or if your streaming subscription is only providing full HD video.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

