Best air fryer deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For anyone looking for a bargain, there’s good news – Amazon’s Spring Deal Days Sale is continuing to dish out discounts, and will run until 31 March. With thousands of offers ready to shop, there’s one nifty device, in particular, we’re planning on buying: a new air fryer.

By rapidly circulating hot air to create a crispy finish, these clever appliances have become increasingly popular. So much so, Jamie Oliver recently wrote an air fryer cookbook dedicated to showcasing all the dishes you can cook in your appliance.

The hype is hardly a surprise, with research showing air fryers cost as little as 17p per day to run, in comparison with £1.05 for running an electric oven.

Many brands have cottoned on to the popularity of air fryers, and, in 2025, the market is saturated with a variety of options. You’ll find air fryers that are particularly great for cooking meat, baking cakes and even doubling up as steamers.

Luckily for you, our expert shopping team have put many big brand models through rigorous tests, and lots of our favourite models and brands are reduced in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Here’s a list of the deals to snap up while you can.

Best air fryer deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-one digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £94.03, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shutting the door and leaving an air fryer to cook meat may feel slightly risky for those who aren't familiar with the nifty appliances, but you'll be in safe hands with the Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-one. This air fryer can cook a 1kg rotisserie chicken in 40 minutes, with a drip tray underneath for easy cleaning. And it’s not just meat that you can cook in this air fryer, with a range of additional tools included for easy cooking – including kebab skewers, a pizza plate and a wire rack. Right now, it can be yours with over 35 per cent off.

Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you need to save space on your kitchen counter but still want the convenience of two drawers, consider the Ninja double stack air fryer. With four cooking levels, two drawers and six cooking functions, you can cook double the food that you would in any ordinary air fryer while keeping your kitchen neat and tidy. It’s not a huge saving, but the 14 per cent discount in the Amazon Spring Sale is the second-lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Russell Hobbs 4l rapid digital air fryer: Was £94.99, now £53, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

We were impressed when we spotted this air fryer with 44 per cent off in the Amazon spring sale. Perfect for those with little counter space, this air fryer has 10 settings – for French fries, eggs, chicken, vegetables, baking, grilling, dehydrating and more.

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

"If you want an air fryer that can do it all, this is it," said IndyBest reviewer Lauren, in her round-up of the best air fryers. With the convenience of two independent cooking zones that can be adjusted in size, to fit your needs, the Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer is a fantastic choice. You can also choose to remove the drawer divider, to create one extra-large cooking space. Even better, this handy kitchen appliance now has a sizzling 26 per cent off.

Instant pot vortex dual air fryer: Was £149.99, now £109.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Air fryer tester, Lauren Cunningham, chose the Instant pot vortex dual air fryer as the best multi-action air fryer in her 2025 review. Unlike most air fryers, this has anti-odour tech that reduces food smells. Lauren found that the “model was incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours, so the whole house didn’t smell like a fish and chip shop.” This is a great deal - there is 27 per cent off Amazon’s discount.

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £59.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The biggest bargain of all, the Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi-cooker has a huge 64 per cent discount right now thanks to Amazon, but we’re not sure it’ll be quite so cheap for too long. We placed this model as the best for grilling in our air fryer round-up, with its large flat bottom and pull-up lid – allowing it to work in a similar way to a barbecue.

Tefal easy fry mega air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There's a whopping 50 per cent off this Tefal air fryer, thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale. The handy kitchen appliance features a 7.5l capacity, for all your roasting, baking, and, of course, air frying needs. Within its large drawer space, you can cook up to nine muffins, a 24cm pizza, a huge 1.2kg portion of French fries, or even a 2kg chicken.

Panasonic air fryer with viewing window: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Want an air fryer that will look sleek on your worktop? Consider this Panasonic model. With a gentle steam feature, this air fryer is said to lock in moisture while providing that perfect outer crunch to your veg. Thanks to the viewing window, you can see inside the appliance as your food cooks, enabling you to check if it's ready, with ease. If you've yet to invest in an air fryer or are looking for a new one, this model now comes with 30 per cent off, thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Tower vortx vizion digital air fryer: Was £44.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re in the market for a simple air fryer without too many bells and whistles, consider this Tower appliance, which is now just shy of £40 in the Amazon Spring Sale. This model won’t take up too much space on your countertop, and it has a viewing window that enables you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Although we haven't tested this particular Tower model, it is crafted with the brand's vortx technology, which is said to help cook food up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven.

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Ninja Foodi dual-zone air fryer was our pick for the best dual zone air fryer in our review where it was praised by our expert, Lauren Cunningham, for its versatility. It can “roast, air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate all in one device, and you can set each drawer to do a different thing – very handy when cooking a whole meal.” Thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, this appliance has an impressive £60 discount.

When does Amazon’s Spring Sale run until in 2025?

We only had a few days warning that Amazon would be hosting its Spring Sale between 25 and 31 March, although we’d been predicting it would happen for a little while. The event started a few days later than it did last year when it ran from 20 to 25 March.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best air fryer deals

The IndyBest team has been testing and reviewing air fryers for years, putting countless models through their paces, to find the top performers. Our resident experts know which functions turn an average appliance into an incredible kitchen companion and which brands you can trust to serve up reliable, well-made machines. We also keep track of air fryer prices throughout the year, so, when big sale events roll around, we know which deals offer the best value for money and which are worth avoiding.

For more details on the Amazon Spring Sale 2025, check out our handy cheat sheet