Amazon’s Spring Deal Days Sale is finally here and set to run until 31 March 2025. With thousands of new deals ready to shop, there’s one nifty device we’re planning on buying – a new air fryer.

By rapidly circulating hot air to create a crispy finish, these clever appliances have become increasingly popular. So much so that Jamie Oliver recently wrote an air fryer cookbook dedicated to showcasing all the dishes you can cook in yours. The hype is hardly a surprise, with research showing that they cost as little as 17p per day to run, in comparison to the £1.05 cost of an electric oven.

Many brands have cottoned on to the popularity of air fryers, and in 2025, the market is saturated with a variety of options. You’ll find air fryers that are particularly great for cooking meat, baking cakes and even doubling up as steamers. Lucky for you, our expert shopping team have put many big brand models through rigorous tests, and lots of them are reduced in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Here’s a list of the deals we think you should snap up right now.

Best air fryer deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-one digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £94.03, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shutting the door and leaving an air fryer to cook meat may feel slightly risky for those who aren't familiar with the nifty appliances, but you'll be in safe hands with the Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-one. This air fryer can cook a 1kg rotisserie chicken in 40 minutes, with a drip tray underneath for easy cleaning. And it’s not just meat that you can cook in this air fryer, with a range of additional tools included for easy cooking – including kebab skewers, a pizza plate and a wire rack. Right now, it can be yours with over 35 per cent off.

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

We were impressed when we spotted this air fryer with 44 per cent off in the Amazon spring sale. Perfect for those with little counter space, this air fryer has 10 settings – for French fries, eggs, chicken, vegetables, baking, grilling, dehydrating and more.

Instant pot vortex dual air fryer: Was £149.99, now £90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Air fryer tester, Lauren Cunningham, chose the Instant pot vortex dual air fryer as the best multi-action air fryer in her 2025 review. Unlike most air fryers, this has anti-odour tech that reduces food smells. Lauren found that the “model was incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours, so the whole house didn’t smell like a fish and chip shop.” This is a great deal - there is 40 per cent off Amazon’s discount.

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £59.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The biggest bargain of all, the Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi-cooker has a huge 64 per cent discount right now thanks to Amazon, but we’re not sure it’ll be quite so cheap for too long. We placed this model as the best for grilling in our air fryer round-up, with its large flat bottom and pull-up lid – allowing it to work in a similar way to a barbecue.

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Ninja Foodi dual-zone air fryer was our pick for the best dual zone air fryer in our review where it was praised by our expert, Lauren Cunningham, for its versatility. It can “roast, air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate all in one device, and you can set each drawer to do a different thing – very handy when cooking a whole meal.” Thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, this appliance has an impressive £60 discount.

When does Amazon’s Spring Sale run until in 2025?

We only had a few days warning that Amazon would be hosting its Spring Sale between 25 and 31 March, although we’d been predicting it would happen for a little while. The event started a few days later than it did last year when it ran from 20 to 25 March. We’re constantly refreshing our guides to include the latest on what you can expect to shop in the sale, so you can count on us to bring any updates as soon as we hear them.

For more details on the Amazon Spring Sale 2025, check out our handy cheat sheet