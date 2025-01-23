What is an acupressure mat and can it help with back pain?

Many of us are looking for new techniques to beat aches and pains caused by working from home. One rather unusual way that A-listers are alleviating their strains is by using an acupressure mat; a foamy wellness tool that’s covered in hundreds of tiny plastic spikes.
Also known as a “bed of nails” mat, the bizarre trend has gained steam in recent months, thanks to celebrity fans like Elle Macpherson, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale.
And while it might sound like a Medieval torture instrument, converts of the home treatment say that regular sessions on the sawtooth mats can help with pain, injuries, relaxation and sleep.
How does it work?
Acupressure mats look a lot like a yoga mat, but the main difference is that they’re covered in several hundred tiny, plastic spikes. These small nubs deliver pressure to parts of the body, which is said to bring on the feel-good health benefits.
Acupressure itself is nothing new; it’s a traditional Chinese medicine technique that’s been around for centuries, and is usually performed by a practitioner who uses their fingers to firmly press onto key points around the body, to simulate pain relief and muscle relaxation.
The mat works in a similar way. As you lie down against the surface, the plastic spikes uncomfortably press into your body and cause the brain to release endorphins; euphoric chemicals that naturally relieve stress, tension and pain.
What are the benefits?
Anecdotally, people claim that the mats can reduce stress, improve sleep, deliver energy, soothe headaches, support circulation and beat back pain.
Much like foam rollers and other self-myofascial release tools, the mats use pressure to release muscle tension and improve blood flow around the body.
However, there’s very little scientific evidence to support the benefits of acupressure mats, although one small 2011 study said they could be a helpful tool for relaxation.
The verdict: Bed of Nails acupressure mat
You’re probably wondering if lying against one of these mats hurts. The short answer is yes, but it’s a strangely pleasant pain that gets easier and more satisfying the longer you’re on it.
I tried out the Bed of Nails mat (£70, Cultbeauty.com). Since their spikes can be sharp, the company suggests beginners shouldn’t lie on these mats with bare skin, so I start my first session with a pair of pyjamas on.
Lying back is a bit like lowering yourself into a bath that’s a bit too hot, and it takes a while to get used to the sensation, so I’d recommend breathing deeply and having the TV on in the background to distract you from the pain.
After a while, though, I really start to enjoy the zingy feeling of the spikes digging into every part of my shoulders and upper back – an area where I regularly hold a lot of tension. I soon notice that the sharpness of the spikes gradually fades and I feel relaxed, calm and sleepy instead.
Initially, it’s a good idea to lie on the mat for 10 minutes, and as you get used to the pressure, you can build up to 20-30 minute sessions instead.
As well as lying on it, Bed of Nails says you can gently place your feet on the mat to release foot tension too, and you can wear socks if you’re sensitive to the pain. Plus, you can also buy acupressure pillows that can be used along with the mat to help alleviate neck pain and headaches.
Overall, I definitely saw a reduction in my desk-induced aches and pains and I feel like I slept better the evenings, too. While the Bed of Nails mat isn’t cheap, there are more budget-friendly alternatives on the internet, so you don’t necessarily need a celebrity salary to put the trend on trial.
Though you might have seen the Bed of Nails mat used by wellness influencers on Instagram and TikTok, it’s not as easy to use as these self-styled experts make out. Since their spikes can be sharp, the company suggests beginners shouldn’t lie on these mats with bare skin.
Our tester said: “I started my first session with a pair of pyjamas on. Lying back is a bit like lowering yourself into a bath that’s a bit too hot, and it takes a while to get used to the sensation, so I’d recommend breathing deeply and having the TV on in the background to distract you from the pain.
They added: “After a while I really started to enjoy the zingy feeling of the spikes digging into every part of my shoulders and upper back – an area where I regularly hold a lot of tension. I soon noticed that the sharpness of the spikes gradually fades and I felt relaxed, calm and sleepy instead.”
As well as lying on it, Bed of Nails says you can gently place your feet on the mat to release foot tension too, and you can wear socks if you’re sensitive to the pain. For the high price, it seems to do the job well and there’s no denying that it looks great too.
Unlike the Bed of Nails mat, this acupressure mat is designed specifically for your feet. A more compact solution, the Scentered mat claims to restore balance to the body’s energy flow and promote a sense of wellbeing.
Our tester said: “I’ve actually been using this mat for a few years now. I start my day by standing on it to wake up my nerves and get myself focused. The first step hurts a little because all your weight is on one foot. But when you’ve stepped the other onto the mat your weight is evenly distributed and it just feels tingly. I also use it if I find myself in an afternoon slump or feeling frustrated or low – it helps me recentre and snap out of a funk quickly.”
Made from thick cotton and high-density foam with thousands of non-toxic plastic spikes for foot massaging, the mat is made for all foot sizes and is also lightweight and easy to store and carry. Other mats can be a little large and cumbersome so this is a great beginner option.
The mat also comes with one of Scentered’s signature aromatherapy balms. Our tester opted for “escape” which blends oud, frankincense and sandalwood to lift your mood and shift your focus, but you can choose from several scent profiles. Our tester loved the combination of the balm with the mat for a quick reset at any time of day.
The Relaxfast mat is ideal for anyone who likes to be able to customise their experience. It comes in three detachable sections which you can unzip to specifically target different locations on the body. You can also keep all three sections together to hit your whole neck and back – and your glutes, depending on how tall you are.
The mat offers a slightly raised section for neck support, this is great for supporting the natural curve of the spine and combined with the customisable sections, makes this mat a slightly better choice for anyone with joint pain or mobility issues.
Our tester said: “I loved the thicker neck pillow section of this mat. The spikes took some getting used to on the back of the neck but they helped reduce the pain I often feel after sleeping on my front with my head turned to the side. I also found the chronic tension in my traps was lessened after using the mat which was a great bonus.”
The mat also has some good eco credentials – it’s filled with premium coconut fibres – and the 192 lotuses comprising 4800 points are made from medical grade materials. All this for a more mid-range price point makes the Relaxfast mat a solid investment, whatever level you’re at with your acupressure practice.
Shakti Mat has also taken a personalised approach to acupressure, offering varying levels of intensity. Level 1 is the perfect place to start – with 8,000 spikes you can expect a balance of initial discomfort and deep release, ideal for anyone new to acupressure.
You can also choose from a variety of colours – ideal if you like to match your yoga mat and activewear with your recovery tools. Shakti Mat also has great sustainability credentials. The cotton covers are sewn on old-fashioned Singer machines and the plastic spikes are attached by hand.
“There are lots of similar mats on the market, ranging from £15, but Shakti mats are a little more expensive for good reason. They’re made in India in the charmingly named ‘Gratitude Factory’ in Varanasi, an all-female workshop with a staff of 72. The Sanskrit word ‘Shakti’ itself is feminine, embodying empowerment, abundance and change,” said our tester.
While the Bed of Nails mat isn't cheap, our testers voted it the best overall due to a reduction in desk-induced aches and pains and better sleep.