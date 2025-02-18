Vodafone is one of the UK’s top mobile networks, offering new and existing customers a wide range of customisable phone contracts, flexible upgrade options, rewards and discount entertainment bundles.

If you’re looking to lower your monthly phone bill or upgrade to the iPhone 16 or Google Pixel 9 for less, you’ll want to check out Vodafone’s promo deals first to see if you can save a bit of cash. The network’s latest offers can help lower the cost of your contract, while its entertainment add-on packages include discounts on Prime Video and other streaming services.

Vodafone's offerings extend beyond phone contracts too. We rated the network as having one of the best broadband services in the UK, thanks to its competitive pricing and lightning-fast speeds. With Vodafone’s current set of deals, some customers can expect discounts of up to 25 per cent on new and refurbished phones.

Read on for the best Vodafone offers available this month.

Best Vodafone deals

open image in gallery The latest Vodafone deals will see you save £360 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra ( Vodafone )

If you’re after a budget-friendly SIM-only deal, Vodafone has you covered with unlimited data from just £23 a month. But here’s where it gets even better – the Unlimited Plus plan, usually £33 a month, is now slashed to £23, saving you £240 over the contract. Sticking with your current phone? Even better. A Vodafone SIM-only deal means more flexibility and lower bills – because why upgrade if you don’t have to?

Vodafone consistently delivers some of the best broadband deals around. Right now, you can get superfast Vodafone broadband from just £25 a month on a 24-month contract. Plus, new customers who switch can save over £230 compared to competitor rates.

Best of the rest:

Save 15 per cent on additional plans if you’re an existing Vodafone customer

Save 50 per cent on 24-month Unlimited Max SIM-only plans

Top Vodafone deals

If you want to save even more on your phone and broadband bills, getting both a Vodafone phone contract and a Vodafone broadband contract will cut the cost significantly, and give you added benefits as part of Vodafone Together. You’ll get £4 off your broadband plan, get an extra 30 per cent off any additional pay monthly plans and Exclusive Vodafone Together discounts on your favourite brands via Very Me Rewards.

If you’ve been considering the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, then you won’t want to miss this deal. Right now, you can save £288 on the pay monthly plan, plus an extra £372 when trading in your old phone. Alternatively, if you’ve had your eye on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, then you can save £360 on the handset and £288 with an airtime pay monthly plan.

open image in gallery ( Vodafone )

Why choose Vodafone?

“As a tech writer, I spend a lot of my time looking into pay monthly mobile plans, home broadband, the latest phone upgrades and SIM-only rolling contracts. And I’m frequently impressed by Vodafone’s flexible upgrade options, the wide range of plans and the value of its entertainment bundles, which include discounts on streaming services like Prime Video and YouTube Premium that you might already be paying for,” says The Independent’s tech writer Steve Hogarty.

“There are Vodafone voucher codes for new and existing customers alike, so it’s well worth taking a look before you switch or renew your contract.”