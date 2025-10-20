Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Get 25% off kids’ Halloween costumes with this Tesco Clubcard deal

Get your child decked out in spooky attire for less this Halloween

Molly Greeves
Consumer writer
Monday 20 October 2025 11:39 EDT
Dress up your little vampire, skeleton or witch for a fraction of the price
Dress up your little vampire, skeleton or witch for a fraction of the price (iStock)

It’s that time of year where parents are scrambling to get Halloween costumes together. If this sounds like you, we’ve spotted a deal that’ll help you dress up your little vampire, witch or skeleton for less.

Until Sunday 26 October, Tesco is offering 25 per cent off kids’ Halloween costumes for Clubcard holders when you shop online. If you don’t already have a Clubcard, it’s easy enough to sign up on Tesco’s website so you can claim the offer. There are a range of options available, from iconic characters including Beetlejuice to Halloween staples such as witches, werewolves and vampires – we’ve rounded up some of our favourites below.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, the supermarket giant isn’t the only retailer selling discounted Halloween costumes right now. At Matalan, there are solid discounts on Spiderman costumes (was £18.50, now £14.80, Matalan.co.uk), pirate costumes (was £12, now £9.60, Matalan.co.uk) and more. Very also has kids’ Halloween costumes on sale, including a Ghostbusters costume (was £29.99, now £23.99, Very.co.uk) and Chucky costume (was £30.99, now £24.99, Very.co.uk).

We’ve rounded up our top picks from Tesco’s Halloween costume sale below.

Best deals in Tesco’s kids’ Halloween costumes sale

