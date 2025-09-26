Brands marked with an asterisk (*) have paid to be featured in this article. All the content on this page has been created by our editorial team and we only feature deals that we believe offer genuine value.

With summer drawing to a close and autumn shopping well underway, now is the perfect time to snap up a discount in the end-of-season sales. Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days discounts, Black Friday deals and Christmas offers, there are some impressive September sales from top retailers this payday, including Nike, Very, Goldsmiths, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

From mattresses and autumn homewear to the latest tech, we’ve got the low-down on the best deals to round off the month, with discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Clothing and accessories

Goldsmiths - up to 50 per cent off watches and jewellery*

If you’re getting a head start with your gifting or simply want to treat yourself, Goldsmiths is offering up to 50 per cent off selected watches and jewellery, including luxury brands such as Tag Heuer, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood.

One our favourite picks Vivienne Westwood Orb Quartz ladies watch (was £235, now £115, Goldsmiths.co.uk), which is discounted by £120. Though if you’ve got your eye on something full price, you can still save 10 per cent using our exclusive Goldsmiths promo code below.





Nike - up to 50 per cent off in the end-of-season sale

Nike’s end-of-season sale has up to 50 per cent off bestselling trainers, sportswear and accessories. You’ll find everything from running shoes and gym leggings, to everyday staples such as hoodies and joggers.

We spotted the Nike Air Pegasus 41 running shoes (was £129.99, now £90.99, Nike.com) with a 30 per cent discount. The Pegasus line has long been a favourite with runners, in fact, the Pegasus 38s took the top spot in our round-up of the best Nike running trainers.

Keep in mind that Nike sales are notorious for selling out fast, as sizes don’t hang around for long.

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury – 15 per cent off

Charlotte Tilbury fans, this one’s for you. If your a new Charlotte Tilbury customer, you can save 15 per cent on the brand’s coveted beauty advent calendar. Packed with a mix of bestselling full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare staples, including Charlotte’s magic cream and airbrush flawless setting spray.

Our senior e-commerce writer, Daisy, recently reviewed the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar, and concluded that “if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury fan or a make-up obsessive, there is plenty to delight you in December.”





Sephora – 20 per cent off make-up

If you prefer to mix up your make-up brands, Sephora currently has 20 per cent off make-up products from top beauty brands such as Fenty Beauty, Hourglass and Dior.

This includes the viral Milk jelly lip tints (was £33, now £23.10, Sephora.co.uk), which impressed our beauty writer, Lauren. In her review, she said “if you’re after a two-in-one colour (for your lips and cheeks) that lasts all day and night without smudging, and you’re confident enough with a make-up brush to quickly blend it into your skin, you’re sure to have a lot of fun with this new Milk Makeup find.”

If you’re holy grail isn’t in the sale, you can save also18 per cent on full-priced items with our exclusive discount code below.





Home

Simba Sleep – Save up to 25 per cent on mattresses

If your mattresses is due an upgrade, now is the time to do it. Simba Sleep is one of our favourite, tried and tested, mattress brands, offering a range of different support options and specifications, such as hybrid, natural hybrid and children’s mattresses. Right now, you can save up to 25 per cent on bestsellers, including the essential, pro and luxe designs in the Simba Sleep sale.

In her Simba Sleep mattress review, Katie Hilpern tested the hybrid mattress and was impressed by the brands unique simbatex foam which boasts five times more airflow than memory foam. She said, “Even in summer or when you have the central heating whacked up, it seems to keep sweat at bay – both from your body and the mattress itself. The company’s focus on air flow and breathability has, we’d say, well and truly paid off.”

Ninja Kitchen – Save up to £50 on bestsellers

September is the perfect time to invest in kitchen essentials, ahead of Christmas hosting and winter batch cooking. From the much-loved dual-zone air fryer to multi-cookers and blenders, you can save up to £50 on many of the brand’s bestsellers in the Ninja payday sale.

One of the products included in the sale is the Ninja Foodi max dual zone air fryer AF400UK (was £229.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk), which took the top spot in our best Ninja airfryers 2025 round up. Our tester, Caroline Preece, complimented its “sleek matte black exterior and silver accents” that looked “genuinely sophisticated on the countertop”. However it’s not all in the looks – she wrote, “it's the impressive 2,470W of cooking power that truly sets it apart.”

Wayfair – Up to 40 per cent off in the weekend sale

If your home could do with an autumn refresh, Wayfair’s weekend sale is worth browsing. The retailer is offering up to 40 per cent off a huge range of furniture and home accessories, with everything from sofas and throws to rugs and lighting. Whether you’re after a statement piece for the living room or handy storage solutions, there are some real bargains up for grabs.

Tech

Very – Up to 60 per cent off in the big Very sale

Very is going big for its end-of-month sale this September, with discounts of up to 60 per cent across tech, home and fashion. Highlights include TVs, laptops, tablets and smart home gadgets from top brands like Apple, Nintendo and Samsung. This Samsung 55-inch OLED 4K smart TV (was £2199, now £1899, Very.co.uk) has been reduced by £200, along with hundreds of other items.

With darker evenings drawing in and more time indoors, you’ll get plenty of use from your new gadgets. Very’s big sale ends on 2 October with products available whilst stocks last.

AO.com – Save up to half price on tech and appliances

AO.com has launched a fresh batch of discounts this month, with up to half price on big-name tech and home appliances. There are savings on everything from washing machines and dishwashers to coffee machines and laptops. If you’ve been holding off on replacing or upgrading a big-ticket item, AO’s September payday sale is worth checking.

One standout offer is the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer (was £279, now £229, AO.com). In our review, the tester described it as “powerful and versatile” and found that it “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers.”

For the latest discount codes and offers from your favourite brands, check out our dedicated deals section.