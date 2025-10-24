Half-term is just around the corner, and with Halloween costumes to buy and Christmas shopping looming, you may be looking for ways to save on meals out with the family.

That’s why our expert deal hunters have put together a list of the restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets where kids can eat for a big discount – or even for free – this autumn half-term.

We say ‘free’, but as you’d probably expect, these meals aren’t completely free. In most cases, you’ll need to buy an adult main, so we’ve also estimated how much your bill will be with this included. It’s also worth checking each restaurant’s terms and conditions before you book, as some locations could be excluded.

Whether it’s a lunch break in the middle of your food shop or a family meal out, there are a range of cuisines and options to suit different tastes and budgets, from Burger King to Yo! Sushi. As you plan a day out, remember to check our list below to see where your kids can eat free or for £1 this half-term.

Where kids can eat for free or £1 this October half-term:

Frankie and Benny’s: Free kids’ meal, Frankieandbennys.com

Free kids’ meal, Frankieandbennys.com Bella Italia: Free kids’ meal, Bellaitalia.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Bellaitalia.co.uk Prezzo: Free kids’ meal, Prezzo.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Prezzo.co.uk Bill’s: Free kids’ meal, Bills.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Bills.co.uk Banana Tree: Free kids’ meal, Bananatree.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Bananatree.co.uk Côte Brasserie: Free kids’ meal, Cote.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Cote.co.uk Zizzi: Free kids’ meal, Zizzi.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Zizzi.co.uk Creams: Free kids’ ‘meal’, Creamscafe.com

Free kids’ ‘meal’, Creamscafe.com Ask Italian: Free kids’ meal, Askitalian.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Askitalian.co.uk Las Iguanas: Free kids’ meal, Iguanas.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Iguanas.co.uk TGI Fridays: Free kids’ meal, Tgifridays.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Tgifridays.co.uk Bread Street Kitchen: Free kids’ meal, Gordonramsayrestaurants.com

Free kids’ meal, Gordonramsayrestaurants.com Burger King: Free kids’ meal, Burgerking.co.uk

Free kids’ meal, Burgerking.co.uk Yo! Sushi: Free kids’ meal, Yosushi.com

Free kids’ meal, Yosushi.com Asda: £1 cafe kids’ meals, Asda.com

£1 cafe kids’ meals, Asda.com Morrisons: Free cafe kids’ meals, Morrisons.com

Free cafe kids’ meals, Morrisons.com Tesco: Free cafe kids’ meals, Tesco.com

Free cafe kids’ meals, Tesco.com Ikea: 95p kids’ meal, Ikea.com

95p kids’ meal, Ikea.com Dobbies: £1 kids’ meal, Dobbies.com

£1 kids’ meal, Dobbies.com Heathrow airport: Free kids’ meal, Heathrow.com

Free kids’ meal, Heathrow.com Premier Inn: Free kids’ meal, Premierinn.com

Free kids’ meal at Frankie and Benny’s

Get two kids’ meals with the purchase of one adult meal at Frankie and Benny’s this half-term ( Frankie and Bennys )

At Frankie and Benny’s, you can get up to two kids’ meals, including two sides and a drink, per one adult main that you buy. The offer runs from Monday 13 October to Monday 27 October in Scotland, and Monday 27 October to Friday 31 October in the rest of the UK.

An adult main is usually priced from £12.75, whereas kids meals are from £6.80.

Free kids’ meal at Bella Italia

Kids get a free three-course meal at Bella Italia with this offer ( Bella Italia )

Purchase one adult main before 6pm on a Thursday and you’ll also get a three-course meal for kids. Any other day, this’ll cost you £1 extra. There’s no rush on this one, though, as the deal is available year-round.

Kids’ meals at Bella Italia usually start from £6.79 for one course, whereas adult mains start from around £13.79.

Free kids’ meal at Prezzo

Prezzo’s kids’ menu includes bolognese, pepperoni pizza, fried mozzarella and lots more ( Prezzo )

Children up to 12 years old can get three courses from Prezzo’s kids’ menu for free, with the purchase of one adult main meal from Friday 3 October to Sunday 9 November. Kids can tuck into a starter, main and dessert with options including fried mozzarella, bolognese, pepperoni pizza, and lots more.

A kids’ meal at the Italian restaurant chain usually costs around £8.50, so you can make a decent saving with this offer. An adult meal will cost you £15 upwards, depending on the location.

Free kids’ meal at Bill’s

Two kids can eat for free for every main adult purchased at Bill’s during half-term ( Bills )

Whether it's a stack of buttermilk pancakes for breakfast or a bowl of meatball pasta for lunch, children can tuck into a free meal at Bill’s this half-term. Up to two kids can eat for free if one adult orders any main, so this beats most restaurants, which offer one free kids’ meal per adult. The offer is valid all day from Monday 27 October to Friday 31 October, excluding weekends.

Adults can get avocado on sourdough for around £11.25 or a Greek salad for £13.95, so you’re looking at spending around £20 as a group of three, once you add on a service charge.

Free kids’ meal at Banana Tree

Kids can choose from ramen, katsu, chicken nuggets and more ( Banana Tree )

At Banana Tree, you can get a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal between Sunday 26 October and Thursday 30 October. Little ones will be able to choose from ramen, katsu, chicken nuggets, crispy chicken and sweetcorn fritters.

Adult mains are priced from around £15, so your bill could come to less than £20 all in.

Free kids’ meal at Côte Brasserie

Little ones can tuck into two courses ( Côte Brasserie )

Kids aged 12 and under can get two free courses when an adult buys a main course at Côte Brasserie. Or, if you’d rather take your family out for breakfast, your child can get a free meal with the purchase of one hot adult breakfast.

Little diners can tuck into fish goujons or pasta or, if they have more grown-up tastes, they can try petit versions of some of Côte’s grown-up courses. Adult mains usually cost around £18, whereas adult hot breakfast are around £15.

To redeem the offer, you’ll need to sign up to Côte’s newsletter to receive a code. This deal is running between Friday 24 October and Friday 31 October.

Free kids’ meal at Zizzi

Kids can choose between pizza and pasta at Zizzi ( Zizzi )

At Zizzi, get a three-course child’s meal with the purchase of one adult main, which are priced from £13.95. For the main course, kids can choose from pizza with up to two toppings or a range of pasta options. They’ll get carrot and cucumber veggie sticks as a starter and either a gelato, ice lolly or grapes for dessert.

The offer’s available from Monday 20 October to Sunday 2 November in England and Wales only. To get yours, you’ll need to download Zizzi’s new app, Zillionaire’s Club. The deal will appear in your wallet on the app, ready to be claimed.

Free kids’ dessert at Creams

Enjoy sweet treats at Creams this half-term ( Creams )

If your kids have a sweet tooth (and you’re prepared to deal with the incoming sugar crash), you can get a free kids ‘meal’ from Creams with every £10 you spend. We say meal, but this will be a dessert from the kids’ menu, such as a sundae or brownie bites, as well as a Fruit Shoot. The offer is available between Sunday 25 October and Friday 31 October.

Free kids’ meal at Ask Italian

Download the Ask Perks app to get two free kids’ meals ( Ask Italian )

When you sign up for Ask Italian’s rewards app, you’ll get a code that entitles you to two free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids can pick from carbonara, pizza, chicken goujons, and more, so there’s plenty to cater to different tastes. The offer is valid from Tuesday 7 October to Friday 31 October.

Free kids’ meal at Las Iguanas

Kids eat for free all year round at Las Iguanas ( Las Iguanas )

You can save all year round at Las Iguanas, not just during half-term. Kids eat free when you download the Las Iguanas app and can choose from quesadillas, coconut curry, guacamole and more. The cheapest main at the restaurant is the rainbow salad for £14, so even with a drink, your bill could come to less than £20.

Free meal at TGI Fridays

Download the TGI Fridays rewards app to get a free kids’ meal ( TGI Fridays )

Once you’ve downloaded the TGI Fridays Stripes Rewards app, you’ll get a free kids meal with the purchase of every adult meal at the restaurant. Kids can choose from a crispy chicken burger, hot dog, quesadilla, tomato pasta and lots more, plus they’ll get two sides included. There aren’t any time restrictions, so you can pop in for the free meal whenever suits.

Free kids’ meal at Bread Street Kitchen

You can find the Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London and Edinburgh ( Gordon Ramsay Restaurants )

If you’re taking a family trip to London or Edinburgh this half-term, you can head to Bread Street Kitchen to enjoy a free meal for children aged ten years and under. You’ll have to order two courses from the main menu, and you’ll get a kids' meal for free. For example, if you choose the bread basket and chickpea and courgette tikka masala, your bill will come to £20.95, with your child’s meal included at no extra cost. Kids can choose from mac and cheese, sausages and mash, meatball pasta or a burger and chips.

Free kids’ meal at Burger King

Kids can choose between a cheeseburger, hamburger or chicken nuggets ( iStock )

From Monday 13 October to Sunday 2 November, kids can enjoy a king junior meal when an adult buys a valid burger meal, which costs around £9 to £12. Children can choose from a kids’ cheeseburger, hamburger or chicken nuggets; small fries and an Innocent kids juicy water.

Free kids’ meal at Yo! Sushi

You can upgrade to a mini sushi box for £1.45 with the kids eat free deal ( iStock/Getty )

When you spend £10 at the sushi chain, children aged 12 years of younger will get a bento box, which usually costs £7.50, for free. This deal is available from Monday to Friday, with Friday 31 November being the last date to claim it.

The box includes edamame, maki, mixed veggie rice with chicken or prawns and a drink. Little sushi fans can also roll their own, if you upgrade to the mini bento box for £1.45. This comes with ready-to-roll rice, seaweed and crunchy veg, as well as everything included in the standard bento box.

£1 kids’ meal at Asda cafes

Kids get £1 meals all year round at Asda’s cafes ( Asda )

Asda’s £1 cafe meal deal runs all year round, and you won’t need to buy an adult meal or spend a certain amount to use the offer. Kids can choose from pasta with meatballs, chicken nuggets, fish fingers or pizza, and they’ll receive a free piece of fruit with their hot meal. Babies don’t have to miss out either, with the supermarket offering a free Ella’s baby food pouch for children up to 18 months with any cafe purchase.

Free kids’ meal at Morrisons cafes

A family of four can eat-in at Morrisons for as little as £15 ( Morrisons )

When you spend £5 or more on an adult’s meal at a Morrisons cafe at any point in the year, not just half-term, you’ll also get a free kids' meal for those under 16 years. If your child is picky, they can build their own breakfast or main meal, and they’ll get a drink included too. Two adult meals with a drink each cost £15 in total, so if you’re a family of four, you can all eat at Morrison’s cafe for just £15.

Free kids’ meal at Tesco cafes and coffee shops

Clubcard members can claim a free Tesco kids meal this half-term ( Tesco )

Spend as little as 65p on a piece of fresh fruit at a Tesco cafe this half-term and you’ll be able to claim one free kids' meal worth up to £4 when you use your Clubcard. Breakfast options for little ones include pancakes and beans on toast, while the lunch menu has fish fingers, chicken goujons and tomato pasta shells with garlic bread.

In England, this offer is available Mondays to Fridays only, from Monday 20 October to Friday 31 October. In Northern Ireland and Wales, it’s valid from Monday 27 October to Friday 31 October; and in Scotland from Monday 13 October to Friday 24 October.

95p meal at Ikea

Kids’ meals start from 95p at Ikea’s restaurants ( Ikea )

If you’re heading to Ikea with your kids in tow, don’t forget to claim your 95p kids’ meal once the shopping is done. Kids will get pasta with tomato sauce, a soft drink and piece of fruit for 95p, and you don’t need to purchase an adult meal to claim this. They can also choose from sausage and mash, or the store’s famous meatballs for £2.50.

£1 kids’ meal at Dobbies garden centre

Kids can enjoy a £1 meal and soft play at Dobbies’ garden centres ( dobbies kids eat free summer )

Take a break from garden centre shopping this half-term with Dobbies’s offer. Kids can get a meal for just £1 when you buy a traditional adult breakfast or main course lunch option, both of which start from around £9. Kids can choose from cooked breakfasts, jacket potatoes, fish fingers, pasta and more. Some Dobbies restaurants also have soft play areas, so you can relax while they play.

Free kids’ meal at Heathrow airport

Make the most of free kids’ meals at Heathrow before you jet off this half-term ( Heathrow )

If you’re flying from Heathrow this half-term, there are restaurants across the airport’s terminals where kids eat for free. When you spend £14.95 or more on an adult meal at a participating restaurant, such as Giraffe or Wild Olive, you’ll get one free meal from the restaurant’s children’s menu. You can claim a maximum of four free kids' meals per table, and the offer can be used all through half-term from Monday 27 October to Monday 3 November.

Free kids’ meal at Premier Inn

Kids under 16 get a free breakfast at Premier Inn ( Getty/iStock )

If you’re travelling in the UK this half-term and staying in a Premier Inn Hotel, up to two under-16s can enjoy a free breakfast when one adult orders a full breakfast, starting from £10.99. The breakfast includes an unlimited choice of cooked foods (think eggs, bacon, sausages), pastries, cereals and more.

Save on family days out with our pick of the best Alton Towers discount codes and Chessington discount codes