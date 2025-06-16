Here’s how to get four months of Disney+ for just £1.99 a month

If you’ve been holding off on adding another platform to your line-up of streaming services, we’ve spotted a rare Disney+ deal that can help you save on your subscriptions.

Until 30 June, new and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for just £1.99 per month. The discounted subscription lasts for four months, so you’ll only start paying the full £4.99 subscription fee once your four months are up.

Whether you’re gearing up for season four of The Bear to land next week or you’ve got must-see shows such as Rivals and Paradise on your watchlist, there’s plenty to stream with a Disney+ subscription.

With a four-month subscription, you’ll also have new releases at your fingertips, including Marvel’s Ironheart, which follows on from the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, plus new episodes of Only Murders in the Building, Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless documentary series and more.

Disney+: Was £4.99 per month, now £1.99 per month for four months, Disneyplus.com

Get access to the latest Disney+ releases for just £1.99 a month ( Disney+ )

Disney+ has slashed the price of the streaming service for a limited time. Between now and 30 June, you’ll be able to subscribe for just £1.99 per month. That’s a saving of £12 over four months. The offer is available to both new and returning customers.

Once your four months are up, you’ll be automatically switched over to the £4.99 ad-supported tier. You can always upgrade your subscription to go ad-free for £8.99 once the four-month trial ends, or cancel your subscription completely.

With the standard plan, you can stream on up to two devices at a time. If you want to bump this up to four devices, you can upgrade to a premium subscription for £12.99 a month.

Disney+ is home to hundreds of new and classic Disney and Pixar films, with almost all of the Marvel cinematic universe movies, including last year’s big release, Deadpool and Wolverine. You’ll also get access to the entire Star Wars catalogue, as well as comedies like Abbott Elementary, Modern Family, Bob’s Burgers and all 35 seasons of The Simpsons.

Looking for other platforms? From Netflix to Apple TV+, we round up the best streaming services