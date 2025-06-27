Best school uniform sales from Asda, Tesco, Aldi and more

With the summer holidays fast approaching, school uniform shopping might not be top of your list right now. However, we’ve already spotted some excellent early school uniform deals, so now’s a good time to get a head start before the back-to-school rush begins.

Right now, you’ll find school uniform sales at Asda, Tesco, Aldi and from next week, Lidl. Earlier in June, Sainsbury’s had 20 per cent off school uniform in its Tu range, so we’ll let you know when this returns. If past sales are anything to go by, M&S is likely to have 20 per cent off its school uniform range too. We’ll keep this page up to date with the latest offers, so you can make this your one-stop shop for nabbing the best school uniform deals.

For cheap school uniforms, it’s also worth checking out secondhand clothing sites like Vinted and eBay for reduced school uniforms. We had a quick search and found items that were new or barely worn available to buy. Uniformerly is an online marketplace specifically for school uniforms, where you can search for items to buy from other parents or the PTA at your child’s school and arrange to collect them.

If you’re worried about the cost of a school uniform, it’s worth getting in touch with your local council. They may be able to offer you a grant to help with the cost of uniforms, as well as other school essentials such as a PE kit and travel costs. You can find the contact details for your local council at Gov.uk.

Asda: 20 per cent off school uniform

( George at Asda )

From now until 11:59pm on Sunday, 29 June, you’ll find 20 per cent off the whole school uniform range at George at Asda. This is available online and in some selected stores, with the discount automatically applied. There’s a wide range of items on offer, with design features like reinforced knees, stain-resistant fabric and ‘stay white’ cotton material, so you should be able to find something that lasts and meets your child’s uniform guidelines.

You’ll find polo shirts from £2.40 (Asda.com), trousers from £3.20 (Asda.com), skirts from £4 (Asda.com), sweatshirts from £3.20 (Asda.com) and lots more.

Tesco: 25 per cent off school uniform

( F&F at Tesco )

Tesco Clubcard holders can also get 25 per cent off F&F school uniforms when shopping online and in store. If you’ve been thinking about signing up for the loyalty scheme, this could be the perfect time.

With the promotion, you’ll find polo shirts from £3.40 (Tesco.com), trousers from £5.25 (Tesco.com), jumpers from £4.50 (Tesco.com) and lots more. Stock is limited online, so it’s worth heading to the shop in person if you’re struggling to find your child’s size.

Aldi: £5 full school uniform set

( Aldi )

You can pick up a whole school uniform set for just £5 from Aldi starting from Sunday 29 June. The bundle includes two polo shirts, a sweatshirt or cardigan and a choice of trousers, a skirt or cargo shorts. If you want to buy the items separately, then you’ll pay £1.75 per item, or £1.50 for a sweatshirt or cardigan.

You’ll find a range of colours and sizes available from 4 years up to 12 years, so you can kit out older kids without having to pay more. Keep in mind that this deal is part of Aldi’s Specialbuys promotion, so stock won’t stick around for a long time.

Lidl: £5 full school uniform set

( Lidl )

If you don’t have an Aldi nearby, you can also head to Lidl for a £5 school uniform set. You’ll get two polo shirts, a sweatshirt and a choice of trousers, a skirt or shorts, all for a fiver. Individual items start from £1.50, so you can still nab a bargain if you don’t need a whole new set. The offer starts from Thursday 3 July and runs until Wednesday 9 July. If you scan your Lidl Plus app when you pay, you can also get 20 per cent off school stationery when you buy an item of uniform.

Much like Aldi’s stock, this is part of a limited-time promotion, so it won’t be around for long. We’ll make sure to update you if the offer rolls around again before the start of the autumn term.

