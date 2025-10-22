Where to find the best Christmas toy sales – Argos, Tesco and more

As the nights draw in, the call of the Christmas to-do list becomes harder to ignore, particularly if you have little ones to think about. You’re likely aware that the Black Friday sales are a good opportunity to get toys for less, but if you’re looking to get started now, there are already significant savings to be found if you know where to look.

I’ve been in touch with some of the biggest toy retailers including Argos, Smyths, The Entertainer and more to find out about their current sales. I’ve discovered a range of excellent deals on wishlist toys, such as Lego sets, Barbies and Hot Wheels, as well as board games, scooters and more.

If you’re looking for a way to make your money go further during your Christmas shop, try utilising cashback sites such as TopCashback and Quidco. When you shop through these sites, you’ll earn a percentage of your spending back as cashback. Personally, I have the TopCashback extension added to my browser, so when I’m on a participating retailer’s website, all I need to do is click the pop-up to earn my bonus.

It’s also a good idea to make a plan for what you want to buy so that you – or Santa – can avoid going overboard. You’ve probably been hearing for months now about which toys your kids are dying to get their hands on, so keep reading to find out whether any of them are including in the sales below.

Argos: up to 33 per cent off

Argos has a number of toy sales running ahead of Christmas ( iStock )

Argos has a range of sales in-store and online right now, include up to a third off on toys for half-term and 20 per cent off selected Lego sets – both end Tuesday 4 November.

We’ve spotted 25 per cent off on the Flying Heroes hover and spin Spiderman toy (was £25, now £18.50, Argos.co.uk), which is the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. You can also find deals on kids’ headphones, scooters, plush toys and more.

Smyths Toys: up to 50 per cent off

Smyths Toys is offering up to 50 per cent off toys and games ( iStock )

This October, Smyths Toys has launched a sale with up to 50 per cent off on toys, games and outdoor play while stocks last. These discounts are available to shop both online and in-store (find your nearest here).

Among the top deals is this Hot Wheels monster trucks volcano arena playset, which is £50 off (was £129.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com). For your artsy kid, check out this Crayola washimals pet colour set (was £29.99, now £14.99, Smythstoys.com).

The Entertainer: half-price sale

The Entertainer’s half-price toy sale is available both in-store and online ( iStock )

The Entertainer is currently running a half-price toy sale. Highlights include the Monopoly knockout family party board game (was £15, now £7.50, Thetoyshop.com), perfect for post-dinner fun on Christmas day, and the Hot Wheels power shift motorised raceway playset (was £60, now £30, Thetoyshop.com).

The sale is available both online or in-store (find your nearest here) while stocks last. To get free delivery on online orders, you’ll need to spend £39.99 or more – otherwise it’s £3.99.

Tesco: half-price or better for Clubcard holders

Sign up for a Tesco Clubcard to get selected toys for half-price at large stores ( iStock )

In its ‘pre-Christmas sale’, Tesco is offering 50 per cent off or better for Clubcard holders until Sunday 2 November, or while stocks last. If you don’t have a Clubcard already, it’s easy enough to sign up on Tesco’s website.

The offer is available in large stores only. Top offers include the Gabby’s Dollhouse party room playset (was £33, now £16.50), a Barbie classroom set (was £40, now £20) and Smashers dino island jurassic egg (was £50, now £25).

Sainsbury’s: up to 50 per cent off

( iStock )

Until Tuesday 28 October, Sainsbury’s is offering up to half price on hundreds of toys in-store only.

Top picks include the Stranger Things core figure asst dolls (was £10, now £8), a Wednesday Addams core doll (was £40, now £32) and even a toy NASA telescope (was £50, now £25). Plus, you don’t need a Nectar card to get the cheapest prices.

Morrisons: up to 50 per cent off

Morrisons More Card customers can save up to 50 per cent on selected toys ( iStock )

Morrisons More Card holders can save up to 50 per cent on selected toys until Sunday 26 October or until stocks last. This offer is only available in-store.

There are lots of deals for your car-obsessed kids here, including a Mario Kart vs Luigi track set (was £50, now £25) and an F1 Lewis Hamilton car set (was £40, now £20). But you can also find plenty of deals on popular dolls and even a toy laser tag game.

If you don’t have a Morrisons More Card, you can sign up online.

