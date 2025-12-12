Best champagne deals for Christmas, from Moët & Chandon, Laurent-Perrier and more

What’s a festive celebration without champagne? Whether you’re making bucks fizz on Christmas morning or enjoying a toast before you tuck into dinner, I’m here to bring you the best-value champagne deals this December.

For anyone who enjoys a sip of sparkling wine, I’ve picked out the best champagne deals, ranging from individual bottles to cases of six, so you can stock up for less. From beloved champagne producers such as Moët & Chandon and Laurent-Perrier to budget champagnes from supermarkets, there’s something for everyone.

Looking for more ways to save on your festive food and drink? We’ve also rounded up our expert tips for saving on Christmas dinner, including how to get cashback on your shop and the best time to buy vegetables. In the meantime, now’s the perfect time to stock up on fizz. If these deals don’t take your fancy, though, check out IndyBest’s guide to the best champagnes.

Why you can trust us to find the best champagne deals

At The Independent, we’re committed to bringing you the very best offers. We’re an experienced team of deal-hunters who are experts when it comes to tracking down the best discounts on sparkling wine and champagne. Plus, we only recommend deals on brands that have been selected by our wine experts and sommeliers.

The best champagne deals for Christmas 2025

Moët & Chandon imperial brut champagne: Was £45, now £35, Tesco.com

Buying in bulk is a great way to save on wine, especially at Christmas. With this Tesco deal, you can get a bottle of Moët & Chandon imperial brut champagne for £10 less, or save 25 per cent when you buy six bottles (saving £52.50), when you use a Clubcard. We think this is a great deal on a staple champagne brand.

Laurent Perrier la cuvée brut: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Thebottleclub.com

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s guide to the best champagnes, this Laurent Perrier la cuvée brut has £10 off at The Bottle Club. “Made from predominantly chardonnay grapes, the ‘la cuvée’ in the name refers to using the first press of the grapes, and therefore the premium juice,” said reviewer Emma Henderson. “It's an excellent, well-rounded champagne.”

Laurent-Perrier cuvée rosé: Was £78.99, now £61.99, Thebottleclub.com

If you prefer a sparkling pink, Laurent-Perrier is one of our top picks for rosé, too. “It gets its colour from skin contact (the saignée method, if you want to impress your pals), rather than adding red wine,” wrote wine expert Aidy Smith when he reviewed this bottle. “You can expect some ripe red fruit such as strawberry and a little raspberry; pastry; and a slightly spicy finish.” You can get this bottle for £17 less at The Bottle Club ahead of Christmas.

Pommery brut royal champagne, case of six: Was £294, now £240, Majestic.co.uk

For luxury champagne without a luxury price tag, this crisp, dry brut received high praise from champagne expert Aidy Smith: “A pale lemon hue hints at its vibrant character, offering aromas of brioche, green apple, and floral honey with a touch of citrus zest – but without sharpness,” he wrote in his review.

Right now, you can get a case of six, with each bottle at £40, from Majestic. A bottle on its own will set you back £49, so this is an excellent deal if you’re looking to stock up for festive celebrations.

Aldi valdobbiadene prosecco spumante DOCG: Was £7.99, now £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

This is my affordable pick ( Lily Thomas/The Independent )

Prefer prosecco to champagne? Look no further than this deal from Aldi. Until Christmas Eve, you can get 25 per cent off the supermarket’s already-affordable Specially Selected range, including this bottle for just £5.99. Wine expert Lily Thomas dubbed this bottle the best budget prosecco, describing it as “surprisingly crisp and fresh, tasting of apples, honey, and pear with green almond adding a tiny bitter note”. Aldi doesn’t offer online shopping, so this offer’s only available in-store.

