Bella Italia is giving parents a free meal next week – here’s how to get yours

With the kids back at school (and some normality restored), you might be feeling the pinch after a summer of activities, days out and holidays with the family. Fortunately if you’re trying to stick to a budget, you don’t have to skip treating yourself to a meal out. This is thanks to a limited-time deal at Bella Italia, where one parent can eat for free.

From Tuesday 16 September to Sunday 21 September, the Italian restaurant chain is giving one parent a free main course, with the purchase of a children’s meal or full-priced adult meal alongside it. As with most restaurant freebies, this does require spending some money but, with the children’s menu starting from £7.99, you needn’t spend more than £10 to get your meal for free.

Whether you want to tuck into spicy sausage pasta, spaghetti and meatballs, or carbonara, there are plenty of dishes on the Bella Italia menu to choose from. If pasta isn’t your thing, there are lots of pizza options, too, including classics such as margherita and pepperoni, or more adventurous variations such as spicy pulled beef and a meat feast drizzled with hot honey.

Prices vary across Bella Italia restaurants, depending on the location. However, dishes in my local branch go all the way up to £19.29 (for the pulled duck with strozzapreti pasta), so you can make a chunky saving with this offer.

open image in gallery Mains include gamberoni, carbonara, spaghetti with meatballs and more ( Bella Italia )

To get your free meal, sign up on the Bella Italia website. You’ll then be emailed a voucher code, which you can use when dining-in to claim your free meal.

The offer is running for less than a week, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to snap it up. Keep in mind that you only get one free parent’s meal per table, so extra adults will have to pay for their dish. The deal can’t be redeemed alongside any other offers or vouchers, so if you’ve got Tesco Clubcard vouchers stacking up, you might want to save them for another outing.