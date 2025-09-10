Apple’s iPhone 16 has dropped £100 since the launch of the iPhone 17

If you’ve had the iPhone 16 in your online shopping basket for a while, now may be a good time to head to the checkout, as the price has dropped by £100 following the launch of Apple’s iPhone 17.

The exact price you’ll pay for an iPhone will depend on the amount of storage you get, but prior to last night, the standard iPhone 16 was priced from £799 on the Apple store, and the iPhone 16 Plus was priced from £899.

Now, both versions of the iPhone 16 have been reduced by £100. Apple is usually beaten by third-party retailers on price, but with this discount, it’s competing with the prices already available on EE, Very, Amazon and John Lewis.

Of course, if the iPhone 16 is still out of your price range, you can make big savings by shopping for refurbished tech instead of new. We found that you could make savings of up to £141 by buying a refurbished iPhone 16 from a reputable retailer – though I’d always recommend checking reviews and avoiding deals that seem too good to be true.

However, if you’re set on getting a brand new iPhone 16, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this latest price drop.

iPhone 16, 128GB The iPhone 16 is at its cheapest price at both John Lewis and Amazon, where you can currently get it for just £1 cheaper than the Apple store. In his review of the iPhone 16, our tech critic, David Phelan, was impressed by features including its “useful camera control, funky audio options and faster wireless charging”. He said: “Not only is this the best regular iPhone yet, but it’s also the best smartphone choice for most people.” Need more storage? You can get the iPhone 16 with 256GB for £798 at John Lewis or on Amazon. On the Apple store, this amount of storage is only available when you buy the iPhone 16 Plus. £698 from Johnlewis.com Prices may vary

iPhone 16 Plus, 128GB The main differences between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is the size, battery life and price. Everything else is “identical”, says tech critic David. If you feel strongly about having a larger iPhone 16 with “exceptional” battery life, you can get the iPhone 16 Plus with 128GB for £798 on John Lewis or Amazon. For 256GB of storage, the cheapest price is £898 on Amazon. £798 from Johnlewis.com Prices may vary

Should you buy an iPhone 16 directly from Apple?

Apple claims that there’s ‘no better place’ to buy a new iPhone, but is this true? Thanks to this latest drop, there’s now only a £1 difference between the Apple store and the cheapest prices at other retailers. However, there are other factors to consider, so let’s compare what you get from Apple against the cheapest third-party retailers.

Payment options

If you want to spread out the cost of your iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus, you may want to buy it through the online Apple Store over John Lewis or Amazon.

You’ll have the option to pay in 24 monthly instalments interest-free, though bear in mind that you’ll be subject to a credit check. You can also get between £30 and £670 in credit towards the cost of your iPhone by trading in your old one.

Warranty

Knowing that you can get your iPhone repaired or replaced fuss-free is bound to be a weight off.

Here, John Lewis stands out, as all electronics come with a two-year guarantee that allows you to get them repaired should anything go wrong. For an iPhone bought from Amazon or the Apple store, you’d be able to use Apple’s one-year manufacturer warranty.

However, it’s worth noting that warranty isn’t everything, as you have a legal right for goods to last a reasonable length of time. So if you’re outside of the period warranty and an item becomes faulty, contact the retailer to ask for a repair or replacement.

More iPhone discounts in the lead-up to Black Friday

Of course, the price of the iPhone 16 has the potential to drop further in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ll be updating our round-ups on the best Apple deals and best phone and contract deals as the sales approach, so be sure to bookmark those pages and check back for the top offers.

Want the new iPhone 17? We’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals you can expect.