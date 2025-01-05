Severe US winter storm leaves millions facing snow, ice or heavy rain: Live updates
The storm could bring over a foot of snow to many areas as it barrels across the country
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Some 70 million people are under weather alerts on Sunday as a winter storm bringing snow, ice and rain barrels across the US from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Throughout the day, the storm will spread east from the Ohio River Valley and reach the mid-Atlantic by late Sunday or early Monday. The system will likely bring dangerous travel conditions and power outages to many throughout the country.
Dangerous travel conditions are expected as the storm brings the potential of over one foot of snow to many areas. Power outages are also likely in areas with heavy ice.
“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” the NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said in a statement.
An ice storm has already hit southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeastern Missouri, with the National Weather Service warning travel is “strongly discouraged” in the region.
Many states, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia, have issued states of emergency ahead of the storm.
“This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages – just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement.
Brutal winter storm stretches from Central Plains to mid-Atlantic
A winter storm will barrel across the US today and Monday, bringing up to a foot of snow along with ice and rain to millions.
Some 70 million people are under some kind of weather alert this morning as the storm ramps up. Dangerous travel conditions and power outages are expected as the system moves from the Ohio River Valley to the East Coast late Sunday into Monday.
“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” the NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said in a statement.
Follow along for live updates from The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments