The most controversial Just Stop Oil actions as climate group ceases protests

Just Stop Oil (JSO) has announced it is ceasing direct action, with a final protest in Parliament Square on April 26.

The environmental campaign group, which has been linked to others including Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, is known for its controversial tactics.

JSO came to prominence in 2022 when activists blocked major roads such as the M25 and Dartford crossing.

It has also targeted major sporting events, West End performances, art galleries and heritage sites.

Many JSO activists have been arrested, convicted and even jailed for offences such as criminal damage, conspiring to disrupt traffic and conspiring to cause a public nuisance.

Here, we take a look at some of the most noteworthy JSO actions after the group announced it was “hanging up the hi-vis”.

– M25 and other traffic disruptions

Just Stop Oil gained notoriety by staging actions that blocked major roads across the country in 2022.

The most prominent of these protests took place over four days in November when activists climbed gantries above the M25 forcing it to close in several places, causing chaos for motorists.

Several supporters of the action were sentenced to lengthy jail terms, some of which were reduced by a judge earlier this month after an appeal.

JSO activists staged a similar protest in October 2023 by climbing the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which links Kent and Essex, causing the closure of the Dartford Crossing for two days.

– Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

One stunt from the group was also in October 2022 when two protesters threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in London, then glued themselves to the wall.

The painting, estimated to be worth more than £74 million was protected by glass but protests Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland were jailed for criminal damage to the gold-coloured frame.

Activists splashed soup on two versions of Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh in September 2024 just hours after a judge sentenced Ms Plummer and Anna Holland over the original action.

Elsewhere, two Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after they targeted Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus at the National Gallery in London – a painting which was slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914.

– Magna Carta

Two climate activists in their 80s attempted a protest stunt with the Magna Carta at the British Library.

Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, tried to smash the glass case protecting the historic document using a lump hammer and chisel.

The two, from the Just Stop Oil protest group, then held up a sign which stated: “The government is breaking the law”.

Two activists were later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

– Stonehenge

Three climate activists were charged after protesters targeted Stonehenge, a Unesco World Heritage site, in June 2024.

Activists sprayed orange powder paint on the stones of the ancient monument as part of a protest demanding the UK government end new fossil fuel licensing and production.

The action sparked widespread condemnation as well as concerns over about potential damage to the stones and the lichens that grow on them.

– Wimbledon and other major sporting events

In July 2023, Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted tennis matches at the Wimbledon championships.

They stormed onto the courts throwing jigsaw pieces and confetti across the ground.

Three protesters were later found guilty of aggravated trespass over the incidents.

The activists also disrupted the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2022, the second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2023, and the World Snooker Championship in 2023.

– Charles Darwin’s grave

JSO supporters spray-painted “1.5 is dead” on Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey in January this year.

It came after scientists confirmed that last year breached a key global warming threshold of 1.5C.

Two activists were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after chalk paint was used on the naturalist’s grave.

– BBC Proms concert

Just Stop Oil protesters took to the stage during the first night of the Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall in July 2023.

They set off confetti cannons, sounded air horns and attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed by security.

The same night, another group of JSO activists interrupted a live recording of the Channel 4 programme The Last Leg.

One wrapped his arms around host Adam Hills while others handed his fellow comics their orange-branded hi-vis vests.

– Heathrow disruption plans and other airport actions

Last week, nine Just Stop Oil protesters were convicted after police said they planned to glue themselves to the runways at Heathrow Airport.

Some of the demonstrators were found with glue and angle grinders close to the perimeter fence of the airport in July 2024, the police said.

It came after the group said it would use all means “necessary” to take action at airports over last summer.

Protesters were also arrested in connection with an action at Gatwick Airport’s departure gates and others were found guilty after police said they foiled their plans close to Manchester Airport.

Several airports secured high court injunctions against the campaign group.

– Les Miserables and West End shows

The campaign group has also targeted West End plays and musicals.

This included activists climbing on stage and raising a flag during a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in November 2023.

Angry audience members yelled at the protesters to get off the stage but the interruption prompted the performance to end early.

In January this year, protesters also got onto the stage during a performance of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver at Theatre Royal on Drury Lane.

They were booed by the audience as they held up a sign which read “Over 1.5 Degrees is a Global Shipwreck”, before being removed by security.