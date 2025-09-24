Super Typhoon Ragasa latest: China evacuates two million people after 15 killed in Taiwan
Taiwan races to reach survivors while Hong Kong and Macau are brought to a standstill
At least 15 people have been killed and 17 remain missing in Taiwan after a barrier lake burst its banks amid downpours from the outer bands of Super Typhoon Ragasa.
The storm, the world’s strongest this year so far, has brought several Asian megacities to a standstill. Streets were empty in Hong Kong as the storm brought waves taller than lampposts to its promenades.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong’s international airport, schools were shut and shelves in supermarkets emptied across several cities in China.
Nearly 1.9 million people were relocated across Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse.
The storm, described by forecasters as the most powerful on Earth so far this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph, according to the Philippine weather agency Pagasa.
The typhoon is forecast to keep its current strength before weakening slightly as it approaches China’s coast today.
Earlier, the storm lashed the Philippines, killing at least three people as its bands triggered widespread flooding and landslides.
Taiwan death toll rises to 15 as number of missing falls
Taiwan’s authorities say 15 people have been confirmed dead after a lake burst and sent a wall of water through the town of Guangfu during Super Typhoon Ragasa, revising the death toll up by one.
The fire department revised down the number of people missing after the typhoon in Guangfu, however, from more than 150 to just 17.
Video shows water bursting through glass doors at Hong Kong resort
Fresh flood fears in Taiwan town devastated by lake burst
Sirens rang out in Guangfu on Wednesday as police warned of fresh flooding in the eastern Taiwan town devastated earlier when a barrier lake burst.
Authorities said much of the lake’s water had already been released and heavy rain was easing, but fears remained.
“We will not return until the overflow is finished or the risk of it bursting is reduced. It’s too dangerous,” said a woman surnamed Tsai from an elementary school shelter told Reuters news agency.
The deluge has already swept away a major bridge and left cars and scooters strewn across muddy streets. About 5,200 people, 60 per cent of the town’s population, sheltered on upper floors of their homes, while others left to stay with relatives.
The government said the lake released about 60 million tonnes of water, the equivalent of 36,000 Olympic-sized pools. Soldiers have been distributing supplies door-to-door in armoured vehicles as rescuers continue to search.
Hong Kong issues rare maximum-level storm warning
The Hong Kong Observatory increased its storm warning this morning from No 8 to No 10, its highest, as hurricane force winds and tall waves lashed the city.
The warning meant people were supposed to stay inside away from windows and doors and remain in place "until the danger is over".
Maximum gusts of 206kmph were reported at Ngong Ping plateau, a top tourist destination, while the observatory expected winds of up to 189kmph elsewhere.
The eye of the storm has now passed to the west beyond Hong Kong's coast and the impacts of the storm are dying down there, though flight disruptions are expected to continue until at least Thursday morning.
Photos: Super Typhoon Ragasa leaves trail of destruction in Hong Kong
China evacuates 1.9 million in Guangdong province
China has evacuated 1.9 million people so far in Guangdong province, local authorities say.
The province is an economic powerhouse and home to more than 125 million people.
The national weather agency forecast the super typhoon would make landfall between the cities of Yangjiang and Zhanjiang this evening.
Schools, factories and transit services were suspended in about a dozen cities.
Taiwan premier calls for inquiry after 14 killed in Super Typhoon Ragasa
Taiwan premier Cho Jung-tai has called for an inquiry into what went wrong with evacuation orders in an eastern county where flooding from a breached mountain lake killed 14, as fresh warnings spooked residents.
Sub-tropical Taiwan, frequently hit by typhoons, normally has a well-oiled disaster mechanism that averts mass casualties by moving people out of potential danger zones quickly.
But many residents in Guangfu, an inundated town in the beauty spot of Hualien thronged by tourists, said there was insufficient warning when the lake overflowed during yesterday's torrential rains brought by Super Typhoon Ragasa.
The premier said the immediate priority was to find 129 people still missing, but questions remained.
"For the 14 who have tragically passed away, we must investigate why evacuation orders were not carried out in the designated areas," he told reporters in Guangfu.
"This is not about assigning blame, but about uncovering the truth."
The barrier lake, formed by landslides triggered by earlier heavy rain in the island's sparsely populated east, burst its banks to send a wall of water into Guangfu.
Mapped: Super Typhoon Ragasa path
Super Typhoon Ragasa is nearing the Chinese coast after battering Taiwan and the Philippines, as it continues to maintain its monstrous strength.
The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 200kmph and gusts of up to 250kmph early this morning, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
The storm’s eye was located about 130km south-southwest of Hong Kong as it continued its churn along the southern Chinese coastline at 17kmph.
Forecasts suggest Ragasa will weaken gradually as it heads west towards the coast but gale- to storm-force winds are expected to persist through the day.
Taiwan military sends 340 soldiers to join rescue efforts
Regions across Taiwan have dispatched rescue teams to Hualien, with the military sending 340 troops to help.
In Guangfu, soldiers operating from an armoured personnel carrier to avoid the thick mud on the streets went door-to-door handing out water and instant noodles.
Resources were insufficient to help relocate those with disabilities, said Lamen Panay, a Hualien councillor, who added that government evacuation requests before the flood had not been mandatory.
"When warnings were issued, the central and local government said people could evacuate vertically, but what we were facing wasn't something 'vertical evacuation' could resolve," she said, referring to guidance for people to head to higher floors.
