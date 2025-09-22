Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Hong Kong could suspend all flights for 36 hours after thousands evacuate in Philippines
Super Typhoon Ragasa could cause the longest suspension of flights ever recorded at Hong Kong’s busy international airport
Hong Kong International Airport is reportedly preparing to suspend all passenger flights for the next 36 hours as Super Typhoon Ragasa barrels towards the Philippines and later southern China.
It would be the longest suspension of flights ever carried out at Hong Kong’s airport, and is likely to begin at 6pm local time on Tuesday and end at 6am on Thursday, according to reports.
In the Philippines, thousands of people have been evacuated with the “catastrophic” storm set to make landfall on its northern islands on Monday. The storm, one of the strongest super typhoons in years, is likely to hit with wind gusts reaching 230km/h (143mph).
The Philippine weather bureau has warned of a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge” with waves exceeding three metres (10ft).
Schools and government offices, including in the capital Manila, have been closed. Officials caution that Ragasa could trigger widespread flooding, landslides, and major damage to homes and infrastructure across affected regions.
Ragasa, locally called Nando, is reaching the Philippines at a time when the country is still reeling from weeks of heavy monsoon flooding.
Widespread power cuts as more than 8,000 people evacuated in Philippines
Power has been knocked out on Calayan Island and across Apayao province as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches the northern Philippines.
More than 8,000 people have been evacuated to safety, with residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas moved to emergency shelters.
Super Typhoon Ragasa had sustained winds of 215kmph (134mph) and gusts of up to 265kmph (165mph) and was centred east of the island town of Calayan off Cagayan province, Philippine forecasters said.
The Philippines' weather agency warned of coastal inundation, saying "there is a high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3m (nearly 10ft) within the next 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities" of the northern provinces of Cagayan, Batanes, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or further damage from Ragasa, which is locally called Nando.
Hong Kong on high alert
In Hong Kong, authorities have warned that conditions will “deteriorate rapidly” on Tuesday, with the education bureau reviewing school arrangements as the storm approaches.
The Airport Authority Hong Kong said in a statement that it is “closely monitoring developments” related to Ragasa and has “commenced preparations for the typhoon, covering areas such as apron safety, flight operations, passenger care, ground transportation services between the airport and the city and staff rest areas.”
In pictures: Strong winds and torrential rain batter Philippines
Torrential rain and destructive winds in parts of the Philippines have wreaked havoc ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa's landfall.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has urged the public to stay alert for hazards such as floods, landslides, and storm surges.
Meanwhile, residents in Hong Kong and the Philippines rushed to stock up on supplies.
Hong Kong International Airport to suspend all flights for 36 hours
Super Typhoon Ragasa is forecast to hit Hong Kong as it moves toward southern China, prompting authorities to warn residents to prepare for one of the strongest storms in years.
The financial hub is considering a 36-hour closure of its airport, potentially grounding all flights, Bloomberg News reports.
Airport and aviation authorities plan to suspend all flights from 6pm on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches, according to sources speaking on condition of anonymity.
A formal announcement is expected on Monday. Qantas Airways has already updated its website, confirming the closure.
The Hong Kong Observatory is set to raise its first precautionary signal for the storm around noon.
Philippines halts work and classes as super typhoon barrels toward Luzon
The Philippines suspended work and classes across Metro Manila and much of the country on Monday as Super Typhoon Ragasa approached northern Luzon, bringing destructive winds and heavy rain.
The highest typhoon warning was raised for the Babuyan Islands, with authorities urging residents in low-lying and coastal areas to evacuate ahead of storm surges and flooding.
Ragasa, with sustained winds of 205kmph (127mph) and gusts up to 250kmph, is expected to hit or pass the Babuyan Islands around midday before moving across the Luzon Strait.
Taiwan won’t be directly hit, but heavy rain is expected on its east coast, prompting warnings and flight cancellations to cities including Taitung and Hualien.
Hong Kong and Philippines brace for Super Typhoon Ragasa
Hong Kong International Airport is preparing to suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours, the longest shutdown of its kind ever, as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches the city.
Flights could be halted from 6pm on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday, sources familiar with the plans told Bloomberg.
Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated in the Philippines and Taiwan as the season’s first super typhoon bore down on the region with destructive winds and torrential rainfall.
Forecasters said Ragasa, known locally as Typhoon Nando, had undergone “explosive strengthening” over the Philippine Sea and was threatening to become one of the strongest storms to hit Asia this year.
At around 11am local time, the Philippine weather agency Pagasa reported maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts of up to 230kmph, warning of “life-threatening flooding, landslides and storm surges” across northern Luzon.
Interior secretary Jonvic Remulla said officials “must waste no time in moving families out of danger zones”, adding that pre-emptive evacuations had begun in flood-prone communities in Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos and Batanes provinces.
