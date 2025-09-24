Super Typhoon Ragasa latest: World’s strongest storm kills 14 in Taiwan as Hong Kong braces for impact
Hundreds of flights cancelled, schools shut and supermarket shelves emptied as Ragasa brings Asian megacities to standstill
At least 14 people have been killed and 124 remain missing in Taiwan after a barrier lake burst its banks amid downpours from the outer bands of Super Typhoon Ragasa.
The storm, the world’s strongest this year so far, has brought several Asian megacities to a standstill. Streets were empty in Hong Kong as the storm brought waves taller than lampposts to its promenades.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong’s international airport, schools were shut and shelves in supermarkets emptied across several cities in China.
Nearly 1.9 million people were relocated across Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse.
The storm, described by forecasters as the most powerful on Earth so far this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph, according to the Philippine weather agency Pagasa.
The typhoon is forecast to keep its current strength before weakening slightly as it approaches China’s coast today.
Earlier, the storm lashed the Philippines, killing at least three people as its bands triggered widespread flooding and landslides.
At least 14 killed as lake bursts in Taiwan
At least 14 people have been killed and 124 remain missing after a barrier lake in Taiwan burst its banks following torrential rains from Super Typhoon Ragasa, officials said.
The lake, formed by landslides in Hualien county after downpours, sent a wall of water crashing into Guangfu township yesterday.
“As of 7am Wednesday, 14 people are confirmed dead and 18 were reported injured,” Lee Kuan-ting, a county press official, said.
Taiwan’s fire department said search teams were still trying to locate 124 missing residents.
The outer rim of Ragasa has battered Taiwan since Monday, while the storm also killed at least three people in the northern Philippines and forced thousands into evacuation shelters.
Nearly 700 people take refuge in Hong Kong shelters
The Hong Kong Home Affairs Department said about 684 people sought refuge in 49 temporary shelters across the city.
The super typhoon was centered around 190km (118 miles) south-east of Hong Kong at around midnight local time.
Hong Kong Airport operated 600 flights during super typhoon
Hong Kong Airport handled 600 flights on Tuesday, according to officials, which is about half of its daily average of around 1,100.
The Airport Authority Hong Kong said there will be limited flights operating on Wednesday, including a small number of cargo flights.
In pictures: Hong Kong grinds to a halt as super typhoon approached with high winds and lashing rain
Hong Kong to consider raising typhoon warning
The Hong Kong Observatory said the weather will deteriorate “rapidly” as Super Typhoon Ragasa is expected to bring hurricane-force winds with speeds of up to 230km/h (143mph) and thunderstorms.
It has already issued a No 8 warning signal on Tuesday, the third highest on the scale, but it said it will consider raising it to No 9 on Wednesday when the super typhoon is expected to be closest to the city.
Mapped: ‘Strongest storm on planet’ brings Asian cities to a standstill
Super Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm of this year, continues to churn towards China, bringing Hong Kong, Macau, and several other cities to a halt.
Watch: Flightradar24 data shows dozens of flights cancelled in Hong Kong
Hong Kong airport warns of ‘significant disruption’ as Ragasa nears
Hong Kong airport said it will "continue operations" but warned passengers to expect "significant disruption" to flight operations from 6pm on Tuesday to Wednesday.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said: “AAHK and the airport community are fully prepared and standing by for action. The three runways at HKIA will remain operational, and the terminal building will continue to stay open.”
The authority confirmed its Airport Emergency Centre will be activated, allowing staff, airlines and the Civil Aviation Department to coordinate contingency measures such as securing air bridges, strengthening drainage and deploying flood prevention works.
A temporary rest area will be set up inside the terminal with chairs, charging stations, water, snacks and blankets, while a number of restaurants and shops will remain open – some operating 24 hours. The Passenger Care Team will also be deployed to assist stranded travellers.
AAHK advised passengers to check with airlines before heading to the airport and use the HKIA website or “My HKG” app for updates.
Transport to the airport is expected to be affected as Hong Kong issued No 8 signal for typhoon, its third-highest. The airport said a taxi queue ticket system and shuttle buses for staff would be arranged to keep essential services running.
