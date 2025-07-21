Overhaul water regulators into one single body, landmark review recommends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The system for regulating water companies should be overhauled and replaced with one body for England and one body for Wales, a landmark review of the sector has advised.

The much-anticipated final report from the Independent Water Commission, led by former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, outlined 88 recommendations to the UK and Welsh governments to turn around the ailing industry.

The government-commissioned team was tasked to carry out the largest review of the sector since privatisation in the face of widespread public anger over pollution, bills and bosses’ bonuses, although ministers ruled out nationalising water companies.

The report, published on Monday morning, recommended far-reaching changes to the way the water system is regulated as it called the current landscape “fragmented and overlapping”.

For England, proposals included abolishing Ofwat, which oversees how much water companies in England and Wales can charge for services and the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI), which ensures that public water supplies are safe.

It also advised removing the regulatory roles of the Environment Agency and Natural England, which monitor the sector’s impact on nature, such as companies illegally dumping sewage into waterways.

Instead, a “joined-up” and “powerful” single integrated water regulator should be established, under the recommendations.

In Wales, Ofwat’s economic responsibilities would be integrated into Natural Resources Wales, the review said.

The current system has faced intense criticism for overseeing water companies during the years they paid out shareholders and accrued large debts while ageing infrastructure crumbled and sewage spills skyrocketed.

On Sunday, Environment Secretary Steve Reed said Ofwat was “clearly failing”.

Other recommendations from the commission include stronger consumer advocacy, nine new regional water authorities to deliver on local priorities, significant improvements to environmental regulation and tighter oversight of company ownership and government.

The regional authorities – eight in England and one national authority in Wales – would see current planning responsibilities devolved and resources from regulators transferred to ensure investments reflect local priorities and voices.

It comes after nearly nine months of the commission analysing, researching and engaging with more than 50,000 responses to its call for evidence.

Sir Jon said: “Restoring trust has been central to our work. Trust that bills are fair, that regulation is effective, that water companies will act in the public interest and that investors can get a fair return.

“Our recommendations to achieve this are significant. They include the management of the whole water system, regulation of the water industry, the governance and financial resilience of water companies and a stronger voice for local communities and water customers.

“In this report I have considered what is best for the long-term future of water.

“This is a complex sector with a highly integrated system, responsible for the second-largest infrastructure programme in the UK.

“Resetting this sector and restoring pride in the future of our waterways matters to us all.”In countless conversations in the last nine months I have been struck by the urgent need and passion for change.”Doing this will require hard work, strong leadership and sustained commitment. But it can and must be done.”

The report also shares recommendations on implementation, including which reforms can be delivered in the short term and which require new primary legislation.

In a speech responding to Sir Jon’s report later on Monday, the Environment Secretary is set to welcome the commission’s recommendations to ensure “the failures of the past can never happen again”.

Mr Reed is also widely reported to be preparing to abolish Ofwat, but is unlikely to commit to expanding social tariffs that could help households struggling with bills at the cost of higher charges for wealthier families.

Elsewhere, he is set to commit to the creation of a new, legally binding water ombudsman, expanding the role of the voluntary Consumer Council for Water and bringing the sector into line with other utilities.

And over the weekend, he committed to halving sewage pollution in England’s rivers by 2030 thanks to a £104 billion investment from the sector in upgrading infrastructure.

Both the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats have agreed that water regulation needs to change.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called for the creation of a Clean Water Authority that could “hold these water companies to account” and “fine them when they fail”.

Tory shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins urged the Government to be “transparent” about what would replace Ofwat, but also accused Labour of copying the policies of the previous government.