Council appeals for help to trace fly-tippers who cut off homes and businesses
Contractors using a mechanical digger had to be called in to remove a 40ft-long mound of waste from a lane near Lichfield in Staffordshire.
A local authority is seeking video evidence to track down fly-tippers who dumped a huge mound of building waste stretching more than 40ft along a two-lane road, blocking access to homes and businesses.
Contractors began work to remove the 10ft-high pile of waste from Watery Lane, on the outskirts of Lichfield in Staffordshire, at first light on Tuesday.
A large lorry is believed to have been used to dump the material early on Monday, blocking Watery Lane in the Curborough area, leaving the Curborough Countryside Centre with no vehicular access.
Lichfield District Council said in a statement: “Due to the scale of the fly tipping, we immediately informed the Environment Agency.
“In the meantime, our environmental health officers are looking for evidence whilst we make arrangements to safely remove and dispose of the waste as soon as possible.
“If anyone has information about the people or vehicles involved, or the origin of the waste, please contact us on 01543 308000.”
Photo and video evidence can also be shared with council officers via the authority’s online flytipping evidence submission portal.