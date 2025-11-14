Charity bids to return four ‘architects of the wild’ species to the Highlands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity is launching a bid to return four species described at the “architects of the wild” to the Scottish Highlands.

Following the release of beavers into a Highland glen last month, Trees for Life also wants to reintroduce lynx, red squirrels and a species of cattle considered the “modern-day aurochs”.

The rewilding charity says this will improve the environment and benefit communities through nature tourism.

It is seeking to raise £3.6 million to fund the missing species programme.

As well as beavers, lynx and red squirrels, Trees for Life also wants to introduce a cross-breed of cattle called the tauros, which is similar to the ancient aurochs – the wild ancestor of all domestic cattle.

The charity said the Highlands could sustain a breeding population of about 250 lynx.

When beavers were released into Glen Affric in October, it was described as a moment of “wildlife history” for the species.

Trees for Life’s chief executive, Steve Micklewright, said: “By bringing back the forest-planting red squirrel; flood-preventing beaver; deer-managing lynx; and landscape-shaping aurochs through their modern-day descendant’ the tauros; we can restore nature at scale and breathe new life into the Highlands, so people and wildlife can thrive together.

“Returning these four important, carefully-chosen architects of the wild is about restarting the natural engines of Scotland’s ecosystems, boosting biodiversity, climate action and local economies, and giving people the chance to discover the wonder of a wilder landscape.

“The Highlands can become a beacon of hope in the fight against extinction and wildlife loss.”