Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter rules for Hajj pilgrims amid growing concerns about extreme heat, which took a deadly toll last year.

Authorities have warned that temperatures during this year’s pilgrimage, in mid-June, could again reach or exceed 50C.

With millions of Muslims from around the world expected to arrive in Mecca, authorities have ramped up preparations, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year when over 1,300 deaths were reported due to extreme heat.

The kingdom says it is ramping up efforts to keep a track of the health conditions of people with the help of technology and intensifying enforcement against unregistered pilgrims who could be at risk without proper access to shelter and water.

There are fines of up to $5,000 and other punitive measures, like deportation, for anyone performing the Hajj without a permit. The policy includes citizens and those with Saudi residency.

open image in gallery Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in 2024 ( AP )

At a press conference in Mecca, officials said they had stopped 269,678 people without permits from entering the city.

Rules only allow people with permits to perform the annual pilgrimage even if they live in the city year-round.

Authorities have also imposed penalties on over 23,000 Saudi residents for violating Hajj regulations and revoked the licences of 400 Hajj companies.

“In 2023, over 80 per cent of the 1,300 deaths were unregistered pilgrims,” Saudi health minister Fahad Al-Jalajel said, noting that many of the deceased were elderly or had chronic illnesses.

“This year, we are using technology and coordination with international missions to ensure pilgrims are accounted for and protected.”

Authorities are giving pilgrims smart wearable devices that monitor body temperature and heart rate and send alerts if there are signs of heat exhaustion.

They are also adding more air-conditioned rest stops, misting stations, shaded areas, and water supply points along key pilgrimage routes.

Saudi authorities are also urging pilgrims to take personal precautions, including staying hydrated, using umbrellas, avoiding peak sun hours, and following official guidelines. Pilgrims are now required to carry health ID cards and download the official “Nusuk” app to access updates, navigation and emergency assistance.

open image in gallery File. A pilgrim offer prayers during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on 18 June 2024 ( AP )

The Saudi Arabian Civil Defense said they were using drones for the first time at the Hajj. The drones could be used for surveillance and monitoring as well as extinguishing fires.

The ministry of Islamic affairs has shortened the waiting time between prayer calls at mosques across Mecca during the Hajj period. Worshippers will have less time between the call to prayer and the start of the congregational prayer – a move aimed at reducing long waits in sweltering temperatures.

Since the Muslim calendar is typically 10 days shorter than the solar year, the Hajj occurs in summer in some years, increasing the likelihood of dangerously high temperatures.

In 2024, Mecca recorded temperatures as high as 51.8C during the pilgrimage.

Weather forecasts for 2025 indicate another sweltering Hajj, with the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology warning of “above-average temperatures” across the region in June.

Scientific studies, including by UN bodies, have been warning of extreme heat events becoming deadlier due to the climate crisis, especially in countries with already high summer temperatures like Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake at least once. This year, Saudi Arabia expects over two million pilgrims to attend.