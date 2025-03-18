Fires out on container ship involved in North Sea collision amid beach fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fires have been extinguished aboard a container ship which collided with a tanker in the North Sea as concerns continue about the effect on wildlife of plastic pellets released from the vessel.

The coastguard said firefighting teams have successfully quelled the blazes on the Solong, a week after it collided with the fuel tanker Stena Immaculate about 12 miles off the East Yorkshire coast.

Operations are now continuing to deal with an escape of plastic nurdles, which have begun to be washed up on beaches in north Norfolk and others areas around The Wash.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said on Tuesday: “Both the Solong and Stena Immaculate remain stable and salvage operations are ongoing.

“Fires on board the Solong have been extinguished and temperature monitoring has been set up.

“A retrieval operation continues today after plastic nurdles were sighted in waters just off The Wash and at disparate locations along the shore between Old Hunstanton and Wells-next-the-Sea.

“Coastguard rescue teams and other specialist counter-pollution assets are assisting with this response.

“Regular aerial surveillance flights continue to monitor both vessels and the retrieval operation.”

Conservation groups have said they are “deeply concerned” about the nurdles, which are not toxic but can have a devastating effect on animals, including seals, puffins and fish, if they are eaten.

Members of the public have been warned not to touch the pellets, which can be covered in other pollutants, and to alert the coastguard through the 999 service if they are found.

Steve Rowland, RSPB area manager, said pellets the size of lentils were washing up along miles of Norfolk coast, including the charity’s reserve at Titchwell.

He said the area is “internationally important” for birds and wildlife.

Mr Rowland said: “It’s a crucial migration route at this time of year, a vital feeding place for seabirds, and soon the nesting site for rare and threatened terns and wading birds.

“Currently the pollution is on the tideline, but we only have a few days to get this off the beaches before rising tides disperse the debris and it is washed back into the sea and into the food chain.

“This is a real race against time – we’ve got about seven days before the tides change.”

Sophie Benbow, director of marine at the charity Fauna & Flora, said: “Once lost into the ocean, these tiny pieces of plastic are almost impossible to contain.

“Plastic pellets are one of the largest sources of microplastic pollution globally and pose a grave threat to nature and coastal communities.”

Both vessels remain in the North Sea, with the Stena Immaculate at anchor 12 miles off Withernsea, and the Solong about 20 miles further south, off Mablethorpe.

The company managing the Stena Immaculate described at the weekend how the “heroic” crew of the US fuel tanker had triggered a crucial fire-fighting system before abandoning ship meaning that only 17,515 barrels of the 220,000 barrels of jet fuel being carried have been lost.

A total of 36 people were rescued from the ships following the collision but a sailor from the Solong – named as 38-year-old Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia – is missing and presumed dead.

The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of St Petersburg, Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter and was remanded in custody.