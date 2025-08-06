Wild-born chough fledges and thrives in Kent for first time in 200 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young red-billed chough has successfully taken to the skies from a nest in the wild in Kent for the first time for more than two centuries, conservationists said.

The successful fledging of the chick from a nest at Dover Castle comes just three years after the launch of a reintroduction programme led by Wildwood Trust, Kent Wildlife Trust and Paradise Park to restore the species into the region.

The red-billed chough has strong cultural links with Kent and its history, appearing on pub signs, the coat of arms of Canterbury and in the legend of martyred Thomas Becket, whose blood was said to have stained the bird’s red beak and legs.

But the bird, a member of the crow family, vanished from the county more than 200 years ago, as a result of habitat loss and persecution, conservationists said.

The rare birds, which forage on grassland and heath with short vegetation near their cliffside nests, are found only on the western fringes of Britain, the Isle of Man and the island of Ireland.

A reintroduction programme to rear and release chicks aims to introduce up to 50 birds in the South East over five years, with the first cohort of released birds taking to the skies in 2022.

And long-term efforts to restore and manage chalk grass land habitat, including through conservation grazing, has created the conditions for choughs to forage and breed, the team behind the project said.

Chalk grassland supports a wide array of wildflowers and invertebrates, with the insects and larvae found in dung from grazing animals a crucial food source for choughs during the breeding season.

Conservationists say the successful fledging of a wild-born chough is a landmark moment for the bird’s return to the county.

It follows a breeding attempt last year which ended when the chick went missing at the fledging stage during severe weather, but this year the youngster seems to be thriving, the team said.

Liz Corry, chough release supervisor at Wildwood Trust, said: “This is a moment we’ve all been hoping for.

“To see a wild chick not only hatch but fledge and take to the skies is a major step forward.

“It confirms that the birds are finding suitable nesting habitat, and pairing up to raise young – exactly what we’ve been working towards.”

Paul Hadaway, director of conservation and engagement at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: “This project shows what’s possible when long-term habitat restoration meets ambitious species recovery.

“A thriving chough population in Kent not only revives a lost species – it also proves the value of restoring rare habitats like chalk grassland, which are vital for a huge range of wildlife.”