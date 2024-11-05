Rare November hurricane set to hit the US – here’s the projected path

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A rare November hurricane is expected to make landfall in the southern US this weekend, according to meteorologists.

Tropical Storm Rafael is forecast to pick up enough strength to qualify as a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall in the south-central US.

"Steering breezes will guide the tropical storm on a northwesterly track that takes it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands early this week and then western Cuba at midweek," Bernie Rayno, AccuWeather's Chief On-Air Meteorologist said on Monday. "In this zone, waters are sufficiently warm, and disruptive breezes and wind shear will be low."

The storm is expected to move north as the week continues, where its winds will gain intensity. Heavy rain and flooding are expected in Jamaica and Cuba as the storm passes through the Caribbean.

"This storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 1 or possibly a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in western Cuba," according to an AccuWeather meteorologist.

The storm will remain a Category 1 or 2 storm before it begins to weaken on its approach to the US central Gulf coast this weekend. Current projections show the storm hitting moving through the Florida panhandle on the east to central and eastern Louisiana on the west.

A National Hurricane Center projection showing the path and likely arrival time of Tropical Storm Raphael, which is expected to become a Category 1 or 2 Hurricane near the end of the week ( NOAA National Hurricane Center )

Despite it weakening as it approaches the the US, the storm will be strong enough to create rough seas in the Gulf of Mexico, which will trigger beach erosion and dangerous surf conditions.

Meteorologists expect there to be some coastal flooding, and believe the storm will most likely make US landfall along the Louisiana coast.

AccuWeather noted that it's still early, and conditions could push the storm as far west as Mexico and that a stronger hurricane could track further east, toward Alabama and Florida. The weather forecasting service did say the storm would not strengthen into a major hurricane, and would instead be something "less intense."

There is potential for the remnants of the storm to drop enough rain on southern Appalachia to cause flooding, but thankfully most of that rain is not expected to hit the regions affected by Hurricane Helene, where relief efforts are still underway.