Airport installs bird hide designed to resemble air traffic control tower

A bird hide designed to resemble an air traffic control tower has been unveiled near Heathrow airport.

The structure allows visitors to watch wildlife at one of the 13 nature reserves on land owned by the west London airport.

Anyone wanting to visit can book a free birdwatching session and guided nature tour with one of Heathrow’s ecologists via Eventbrite.

Heathrow said its nature reserves are home to 79 bird species, including kingfishers and barn owls, as well as rare spiders and hundreds of butterfly species.

The installation of the bird hide – named the nature traffic control tower – is aimed at raising awareness of Heathrow’s nature positive plan, which outlines how the airport will better understand and reduce its impact on ecosystems.

This includes expanding the amount of land the airport manages for conservation purposes, reducing water pollution through improved surface water management, and investing in UK forests and peatland.

Some £250 million has been invested by Heathrow in carbon and sustainability projects since 2022.

Becky Coffin, communities and sustainability director at Heathrow, said: “Our work to support nature happens all year round – from introducing cattle to graze habitats in spring, to discovering new-to-science fungi in our woodlands in autumn, and rotational hedgerow management in winter.

“Maintaining and restoring nature is a priority for Heathrow, and we hope this birdwatching experience helps bring our nature positive plan to life and shows travellers that Heathrow is committed to biodiversity, giving them greater confidence in their travel choices.”

Jerry Dyer, who runs online plane livestream channel Big Jet TV, said the bird hide is “an ingenious idea that brings together two of my favourite things – aviation and nature”.

He went on: “The nature traffic control tower isn’t just a fun nod to aviation, it marks (the airport’s) serious commitment to protecting local wildlife and making real investments in sustainability.

“With the new nature positive plan pledging to support local biodiversity and ecosystems, Heathrow is proving it’s not just about connecting people around the globe but caring for the planet too.”