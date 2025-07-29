Cutting emissions is below punctuality in people’s aviation priorities – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More people think the aviation industry should focus on improving flight punctuality rather than reducing emissions, a new survey suggests.

Some 63% of UK adults polled said ensuring planes take off and land on time should be a priority for the sector.

That is compared with 56% who said the same for cutting emissions.

The figure for reducing emissions is up from 53% in 2024, but down from 70% in 2020.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats commissioned the research.

The Government has a target for the UK aviation industry to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2050.

There are concerns that green policies – such as using more sustainable aviation fuel – could lead to higher air fares.

Nats said it has worked closely with aviation partners over the past 12 months to enhance punctuality and resilience.

This includes using tools such as intelligent approach, which optimises the distances between arriving aircraft.

Nats said it was responsible for 1.2% of total delays to flights en route to Europe in June, despite handling nearly a quarter of air traffic.

Thousands of UK airline passengers have suffered delays because of industrial action by French ATC staff in recent months.

The survey indicated that 52% of UK adults had flown internationally in the previous 12 months, while 32% flew domestically.

Some 26% of respondents expected to fly more in the following year.

The poll also suggested there is growing acceptance of aviation innovation such as drones, flying taxis and AI-enabled services.

For example, 68% of respondents supported using AI to screen bags while 50% were in favour of it managing flight routing.

Simon Warr, Nats’ communications director, said: “The 2025 Aviation Index highlights the public’s clear priorities: reliable service, greater environmental performance, and smart use of innovation.

“As the aviation industry continues to modernise, aligning with these expectations will be key to maintaining public trust and delivering the benefits aviation brings to society.”

– The survey of 1,217 UK adults was conducted online by research company Ipsos on April 9 and 10.