Solar panels ‘to become mandatory for new homes by 2027’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost all new homes in England will be fitted with solar panels during construction within two years under plans said to have been drawn up by the Government.

Downing Street said the panels should be installed on as many new properties as possible amid speculation that ministers will make them a mandatory requirement on new builds by 2027.

The policy is estimated to add between £3,000 and £4,000 to the cost of construction, but to then save owners more than £1,000 on their annual energy bills, according to the Times, which first reported the change.

Asked on Thursday whether housebuilders would be legally required to fit the panels, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “Of course we want to see solar panels on as many new homes as possible.

“The Future Homes Standard, which will be published in the coming months, will include measures to drive this, we’re working on the detail of that and will provide an update on that in due course.

“But it’s good news for householders who want lower energy bills.”

It comes after Sir Keir defended the Government’s commitment to clean power following criticism from his Labour predecessor Sir Tony Blair, who claimed strategies based on limiting fossil fuels were “doomed to fail”.

The intervention was seized on by political opponents as an attack on Sir Keir’s plans to achieve net zero by 2050.

The former prime minister’s think tank, the Tony Blair Institute, was later forced to issue a clarification saying he supported the Government’s climate target.

Downing Street on Wednesday rejected Sir Tony’s claim that “hysteria” was playing a part in the international debate on climate change, and the UK was taking a “very practical and pragmatic approach” to cutting emissions.

Earlier this week, councils urged the Government to make solar panels a requirement on all new homes to help meet climate targets and cut household bills.

Currently 60% of new homes built do not have solar panels, but mandatory installation would boost clean power and save households money on their bills, the Local Government Association said.

Under the Government’s new proposals, 80% of new builds would reportedly have to have solar panels covering 40% of their ground area, while 19% would have slightly fewer because of exemptions including roof pitch and overshading.

Ministers last year rejected a private members’ Bill aiming to force housebuilders to install solar panels on the roof of every new home, saying the proposals would potentially slow down construction and add to building costs.

Labour’s manifesto included a pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the course of the Parliament.