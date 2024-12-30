2024’s top 10 climate disasters cost more than 200 billion dollars, charity says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The 10 costliest climate disasters in 2024 racked up damage totalling more than 200 billion US dollars, Christian Aid has warned.

A report from the charity on hurricanes, floods, typhoons and storms influenced by climate change warns that the top 10 disasters each cost more than 4 billion US dollars in damage (£3.2 billion).

The figures are based mostly on insured losses, so the true costs are likely to be even higher, Christian Aid said, as it called for action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and finance for poor countries to cope with climate change.

Politicians who “downplay the urgency of the climate crisis only serve to harm their own people and cause untold suffering around the world”, climate expert Joanna Haigh said.

While developed countries feature heavily in the list of costliest weather extremes, as they have higher property values and can afford insurance, the charity also highlighted another 10 disasters which did not rack up such costs but were just as devastating, often hitting poorer countries.

There is nothing natural about the growing severity and frequency of droughts, floods and storms Patrick Watt, Christian Aid

Most extreme weather events show “clear fingerprints” of climate change, which is driving more extreme weather events, making them more intense and frequent, experts said.

The single most costly event in 2024 was Hurricane Milton, which scientists say was made windier, wetter and more destructive by global warming, and which caused 60 billion US dollars (£48 billion) of damage when it hit the US in October.

That is closely followed by Hurricane Helene, which cost 55 billion US dollars (£44 billion) when it hit the US, Mexico and Cuba just two weeks before Milton in late September.

The US was hit by so many costly storms throughout the year that even when hurricanes are removed, other storms cost more than 60 billion US dollars in damage, the report said.

Three of the costliest 10 climate extremes hit Europe, including the floods from Storm Boris which devastated central European countries in September and deadly flooding in Valencia in October which killed 226 people.

In other parts of the world, floods in June and July in China killed 315 people and racked up costs of 15.6 billion US dollars (£12.4 billion), while Typhoon Yagi, which hit south-west Asia in September, killed more than 800 people and cost 12.6 billion dollars (£10 billion).

Events which were not among the most costly in financial terms but which have still been devastating include Cyclone Chido which hit Mayotte in December and may have killed more than 1,000 people, Christian Aid said.

Meanwhile, heatwaves affected 33 million people in Bangladesh and worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, flooding affected 6.6 million people in West Africa and the worst drought in living memory affected more than 14 million in Zambia, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the charity said.

Christian Aid chief executive Patrick Watt said: “There is nothing natural about the growing severity and frequency of droughts, floods and storms.

“Disasters are being supercharged by decisions to keep burning fossil fuels, and to allow emissions to rise.

“And they’re being made worse by the consistent failure to deliver on financial commitments to the poorest and most climate-vulnerable countries.

“In 2025 we need to see governments leading, and taking action to accelerate the green transition, reduce emissions, and fund their promises.”

The economic impact of these extreme weather events should be a wake-up call Joanna Haigh

Dr Mariam Zachariah, World Weather Attribution researcher who analyses extreme events in near-real time to discern the role of climate change, at Imperial College London, said: “This report is just a snapshot of climate devastation in 2024.

“There are many more droughts, heatwaves, wildfires and floods not included that are becoming more frequent and intense.

“Most of these disasters show clear fingerprints of climate change.

“Extreme weather is clearly causing incredible suffering in all corners of the world. Behind the billion-dollar figures are lost lives and livelihoods.”

And Prof Haigh, emeritus professor of atmospheric physics at Imperial College London, said: “The economic impact of these extreme weather events should be a wake-up call.

“The good news is that ever-worsening crises doesn’t have to be our long-term future.

“The technologies of a clean energy economy exist, but we need leaders to invest in them and roll them out at scale.”

The 10 costliest climate disasters of 2024 were:

– US storms, December to January, more than 60 billion US dollars;– Hurricane Milton in the US, October 9-13, 60 billion US dollars (£48 billion);– Hurricane Helene in the US, Mexico, Cuba, 55 billion US dollars (£44 billion);– China floods, June 9-July 14, 15.6 billion US dollars (£12.4 billion);– Typhoon Yagi, which hit south-west Asia from September 1 to 9, 12.6 billion US dollars (£10 billion);– Hurricane Beryl, in the US, Mexico and Caribbean islands from July 1-11, 6.7 billion US dollars (£5.3 billion);– Storm Boris in central Europe, September 12-16, 5.2 billion US dollars (£4.1 billion);– Rio Grande do Sul floods in Brazil, April 28-May 3, 5 billion US dollars (£4 billion);– Bavaria floods, Germany, June 1-7, 4.45 billion US dollars (£3.5 billion);– Valencia floods, Spain, on October 29, 4.22 billion US dollars (£3.4 billion).