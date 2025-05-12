Landscape near Bradford that inspired Bronte sisters is declared nature reserve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,270 acres of peat bogs, heathlands and wetlands have been designated a national nature reserve near Bradford.

Natural England, which advises the Government on the environment, announced the creation of the Bradford Pennine Gateway national nature reserve on Tuesday.

This means the West Yorkshire landscape, which inspired the Bronte sisters’ literary works, has been marked out as an area of focus for conservation and nature restoration efforts.

The aim is also to boost countryside access for those living in Bradford, which is home to more than 500,000 people and is one of Britain’s most nature-deprived cities, Natural England said.

The reserve is to be the first of its kind in West Yorkshire and comes as the seventh in the King’s Series – a programme to establish 25 large-scale national nature reserves across England by 2027 in celebration of Charles’ coronation.

The reserve links together eight nature sites within the Bradford and South Pennines area, two of which are internationally important upland habitats.

It also includes Penistone Country Park in Haworth, which was home to Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte, who wrote novels such as Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre in the 19th century.

Peat bogs, heathlands, and wetlands – important habitats for sequestering planet-heating carbon and conserving biodiversity – make up approximately 90% of the area.

As part of its designation as a nature reserve, 42% of the landscape will be newly protected, with 738 hectares (58%) declared as a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

Protecting and better connecting the habitats will help to support endangered species such as adders, curlews and the golden plover and help to contribute to the country’s nature targets, Natural England said.

Its chairman, Tony Juniper, said: “The opening of this reserve is an important moment in this journey, marking a significant achievement in our efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment.

“By working with local partners, providing accessible nature near to urban areas, we are fostering a deeper connection between communities and nature, promoting wellbeing and inspiring the next generation to support biodiversity recovery.”

Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, planning and transport, said: “We are delighted that Bradford has such an important role in the national roll-out of national nature reserves across the country, being the first in West Yorkshire.

“Around two thirds of our district is rural, and we boast unique and breathtaking scenery. The creation of the Bradford Pennine Gateway national nature reserve ensures that these sites are protected and accessible for everyone in our district and beyond.”

In light of Bradford’s designation as the UK’s City of Culture for 2025, Natural England and Bradford Council are co-ordinating efforts to engage with the public to increase the diversity of visitors to the reserve and encourage action for nature across the city’s communities.

In collaboration with local universities and colleges, the reserve will also offer opportunities for field studies and research.