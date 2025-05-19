Keep eye out for ‘savage’ potato-threatening Colorado beetle, Titchmarsh urges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh has urged people to keep an eye out for Colorado beetles, which pose a “savage” threat to the British potato industry.

The insects and their larvae feed on the foliage of potatoes and other plants, including aubergines and peppers, which can weaken the crops and reduce yield.

The invasive species was confirmed in a field in Kent after a laboratory diagnosis in 2023, marking the first known case on UK soil in 50 years.

If the beetle is not eradicated and spreads across the country, it could have a significant economic impact on the British potato industry.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Chelsea Flower Show, Mr Titchmarsh said: “It devastates potato crops and we need all the crops we can get in this country.

“It’s so savage it’ll wipe crops out. It’s like locusts – it’s that fast.”

He said the secret is to “stamp it out before it becomes reality”, adding: “There’s so much waiting on the doorstep.”

“Don’t panic about it, just be vigilant and then we can keep it out,” he said.

The presenter also highlighted the species’ threat to UK food security, as the country only grows 50% of the vegetables and 12% of the fruit it needs, importing the rest.

“It’s really, really important for our exports and for feeding ourselves,” he said.

“We need to grow more food not less and with outbreaks like this, our potato exports are in grave danger.”

Those who spot the insect are urged to catch it in a container if possible and contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) with a photo and location details.

The 6mm to 11mm beetle, which does not represent a risk to human health, is yellow or cream with 10 black stripes, and an orange head with irregular black spots.

Its larvae are a pinkish red or orange colour, with black spots along each side, a black head, and are up to 15mm in length.

The beetles have been known to be imported into the UK as hitchhikers on plants, such as leafy vegetables, salad leaves, fresh herbs, grain and frozen vegetables.

Professor Nicola Spence, the Environment Department’s chief plant health officer, said: “Colorado beetle poses a significant threat to plants and the wider potato industry.

“The public have an important role to play in helping us take swift and effective action to protect UK biosecurity.

“The public are urged to be vigilant and report suspected sightings to the Animal and Plant Health Agency with a photo and location details.”

Dr Jenny Stewart, APHA interim chief executive, said: “Public vigilance was key to eradicating the beetle in the 1970s, and we really need home gardeners, allotmenteers and farmers to step up again, and identify and report suspected sightings to protect potato crops.

“Our surveillance capabilities protect UK borders from a wide range of plant pests and diseases, including the Colorado beetle, but we cannot do this without the help of the public.”

APHA is exhibiting at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show to raise awareness of the impact this pest can have on UK food security and the potato industry, after outbreaks in the 1930s, 1950s and the 1970s.