The Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car last year, and an all-new model is expected to be unveiled to the world early in 2025.

Codenamed Juniper, the new EV is still shrouded in secrecy, but insider rumours mean we’ve got the best idea yet of what to expect from the all-new Tesla Model Y. Thanks to our artist’s renders we have a better idea what it will look like, too, while the car has also been seen out on test..

Latest Model Y rumours and news

A new spy video of a camouflaged Tesla Model Y test car being driven in San Jose, California has been posted on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, which shows more detail about the design of the car’s front and rear lights, while there’s also whispers of a camera being located in the front bumper for Tesla’s Full Self Driving tech. This latest information has been incorporated into our exclusive image showing what we think the new Tesla Model Y will look like, while you can see the post below showing a camouflaged all-new Model Y on the move.

There are also rumours that production is already underway at Tesla’s Gigafactory in China, starting with just a few cars before ramping up to full production, although there is no official news yet. The Model Y is also built at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin and in the US. We’d expect a reveal some time in early 2025, with the car going on sale a few weeks later.

In the UK, a new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version of the current Model Y has been launched with a 373-mile range and price of £46,990, with Tesla also offering zero per cent finance on the car over four years to help boost sales of the outgoing car. A seven-seat Model Y option is also now available in the UK, adding an extra £2,500 to the price of the Long Range All-Wheel Drive car.

New Model Y release date

With production of the new Model Y rumoured to be underway and ramping up, we wouldn’t be surprised if the new car was unveiled in a matter of weeks – probably early in 2025.

An on-sale date with first deliveries is expected in the first quarter of 2025, with the seven seat and performance models joining the Standard and Long Range Model Y later in the year.

New Model Y pricing

The Tesla Model 3 saw a small price rise when it was relaunched in early 2024, and the same would be expected for the new Tesla Model Y. Rumours of new tech on board would suggest an increase in price to cover manufacturing costs.

There currently isn’t a standard rear-drive Model Y on sale in the UK – as it stands the range starts at £46,990 for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car. A standard rear-drive Model 3 costs £5,000 less than its Long Range Rear-Drive cousin, so allowing for a slight increase, we wouldn’t be surprised if a new standard Rear-Drive Model Y doesn’t kick off the new Model Y range at around £43,000, with a £5,000 increase again for a Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car.

open image in gallery Exclusive: Our artist’s render of the Tesla Model Y Juniper based on expert insight ( PR Designs )

Design of the new Model Y

Our exclusive renders show what to expect from the design of the new Model Y. The design is set to be an evolution of the current car, which won’t immediately date the existing model – following the lead of the latest Model 3 when it was launched in early 2024.

Proportionally the new Model Y will remain pretty much the same, but there will be plenty of detail changes to give the new car a whole different look. Most striking will be the new, more streamlined front end with improved aerodynamics and a slim light bar running the full width of the car. The Model Y’s new face takes inspiration from the Cybertruck and recently revealed Tesla Robotaxi, with the latest spy shots of the Model Y giving us a glimpse of the split headlight unit that sits beneath the light bar.

The deep front windscreen remains, flowing into a standard glass roof, while at the back another full-width light bar accentuates the car’s width – again, as it does in the Cybercab and Cybertruck. The Model Y will get slimmer LED rear lights than before – as the Model 3 did – while the Tesla name will be spelled out across the boot lid.

New wheel designs and maybe a new colour or two could also feature.

Inside the new Model Y

Tesla has made great strides on interior quality, so while the new Model Y interior will look very similar to the old Model Y it will be much better built with an improvement in material quality, too.

It will follow the Model 3’s lead with a similarly stripped-down interior. There will be no stalks for wipers, indicators or gear selection. Wipers will work automatically when the car detects rain – as they do on the current car – while indicating will be taken care of by buttons on the steering wheel, as will a flash of the headlights.

Gear selection will be via the touchscreen, and the car will intelligently detect which way the driver wants to go based on the parking position of the car. For example, if the car is parked facing a wall, the car will automatically select reverse.

With a seven-seat version of the Model Y for Europe unveiled at the recent Paris Motor Show, we’d expect a seven-seat version of the new Model Y to go on sale after the new car’s launch, possibly towards the end of next year.

The Model Y is likely to get the new Model 3’s super-comfortable front seats that are heated and ventilated, while the rear seats are also expected to get heating in them.

New Model Y range

Tesla recently introduced new longer-range versions of the old Model Y to boost sales of the car in its final months, so we wouldn’t expect any less range than those models. With new technology under the skin of the new Model Y producing even greater efficiency, we’d expect the maximum claimed range of the new car to get close to the figures of the new Tesla Model 3.

The aerodynamics of the larger Model Y and extra weight mean the new SUV is unlikely to match its saloon sibling’s efficiency, so expect a new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y to claim around 430 miles of range, with the Long Range All-Wheel drive version cutting that to around 385 miles.

It has been rumoured that new, bigger batteries may debut in the Model Y, bringing further range, efficiency and performance boosts. Those improvements may later filter through to the Model 3, too.

A Performance version of the Model Y, wearing the same Tesla Performance badging as the new Model 3 with subtle spoilers front and rear, is expected to arrive later in 2025.

New Model Y technology

Elon Musk revealed at the recent Robotaxi event that the Model Y would have full self-driving capabilities where allowed. As with all Teslas, expect over-the-air updates to improve not only the tech on board, but efficiency, too.

The familiar 15.4-inch touchscreen will receive a makeover to accommodate the greater number of controls it will have to deal with, including gear selection. It should be joined by a small eight-inch screen for rear seat passengers to enable them to control climate functions and their infotainment.

Acoustic glass and changes to the suspension are expected to make the new Model Y quieter, while changes underneath the car should boost the ride comfort and handling. Expect the Performance version of the new Model Y to get adaptive dampers, as the Model 3 Performance does.

A new centre console will feature twin wireless phone chargers, while ambient lighting with multiple colour options is also expected to feature for the first time.