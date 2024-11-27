SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have consistently ranked among the best-selling cars in the UK for years. That means there are plenty of used Teslas available on the market, and countless potential buyers wondering whether a pre-owned Tesla Model 3 would be a wise purchase.

To find out whether a used Tesla is worth it, I decided to see what it’s like to live with a second-hand model. How quickly has a car like this aged? How has the build quality stood up? And crucially, what has time and mileage done to the range of the car?

For our tests, I’m running a car from Tesla’s official used car scheme – Tesla Certified Pre-Owned – to answer all of these questions and more. I’ll be updating my used Tesla review as I get more hands-on experience with the car, so check back in to see how the second-hand EV performs under real-world conditions.

Tesla Model 3 (used): From around £18,000, Tesla.com

open image in gallery Our certified pre-owned Tesla Model 3 arrived in pristine condition ( Steve Fowler )

Year: 2021

2021 Mileage: 27,000

27,000 Price when new in 2021: £49,990

£49,990 Price used in November 2024: £28,400

£28,400 Claimed maximum range: 360 miles

360 miles 0-62mph: 4.2 seconds

Week one

In Tesla-speak, ‘certified pre-owned’ means the same as ‘approved used’. These cars have been through a series of thorough checks before being re-sold by Tesla through its network of dealers. They also come with decent warranty coverage.

When Vauxhall launched the UK’s first ‘approved used’ scheme, the tagline was “treating used cars like new” and that certainly seems to be the case with Tesla, too.

Let’s start with the ordering process for a certified pre-owned Tesla, which is pretty much the same as ordering a new one – it’s all done online. You have free choice of the cars in stock around the country, and you’re welcome to test drive a car local to you, or go to the car’s location to test drive it. If you choose to buy, the car can be delivered to you locally, too.

open image in gallery Driving our certified pre-owned Tesla Model 3 is proving to be fun so far ( Steve Fowler )

My deep blue metallic Model 3 long range all-wheel drive turned up in absolutely pristine condition. I’m a hard bloke to impress, but the condition of my car was so good that my wife genuinely thought it was a brand-new car.

Considering my pre-owned Tesla Model 3 had 27,000 miles on it, the bodywork – and more surprisingly the white leather interior – were all completely unmarked. My car had also been cleaned and polished to a high standard, so was gleaming when it turned up. It sat smartly on its 19-inch sports wheels.

There’s not much difference in spec between one Tesla and another, but every certified pre-owned model gets an upgrade to ‘enhanced autopilot’ – Tesla’s autonomous driving tech – whether it already had it or not. The white leather was also an upgrade when this car was new.

A factory-fresh Tesla Model 3 starts at £49,900, but this 2021 car cost £28,400 through Tesla’s certified pre-owned service. As well as the upgrade to autopilot enhanced, it came with a brand-new MoT and one remaining year of the standard Tesla warranty, which will run out in September 2025. The battery cover will continue until 2029.

open image in gallery Our pre-owned Tesla Model 3 came on 19-inch sport wheels ( Steve Fowler )

Anyone taking delivery of a Tesla – new or used – should take the time to connect their phone, get logged into the Tesla app, and set up the various functions and apps on the car to their liking. This can take some time, but is absolutely worthwhile. Being the child that I am, I went straight for the emissions testing mode that emits fart sounds outside the car – hilarious (for me, at least).

Getting used to that giant touchscreen isn’t the big deal it might seem. Ultimately you keep your eyes on the road and only glance at the speedo in the top right-hand corner. I tend to keep the map open on the left of the screen, while the right screen shows what the car can “see” around you, identifying cars, pedestrians, cones and even wheelie bins.

As for driving, again the certified pre-owned Tesla Model 3 feels like new. The performance is addictive, with just a squeeze of the throttle pinning you to the back of your seat. Lifting off and feeling the one-pedal driving mode instantly slow the car is just as much fun. It all adds up to feeling like a really well-engineered car with lots of thought as to how the owner will use and want to drive it.

This first generation Tesla Model 3 has a slightly stiff ride – time will tell if that becomes a frustration – and there are also a few creaks around the cabin. But generally, the build quality of my China-built Model 3 seems good. We’re making good use of the twin wireless phone chargers at the front, the deep storage bin in the centre of the car, and the frunk under the bonnet has served us well on several trips to Tesco.

I can already feel myself getting attached to my Tesla Model 3, regardless of those 27,000 miles on the clock. The car’s maximum claimed range, which I’ve yet to put to the test, is a very reasonable 360 miles. I look forward to seeing how realistic that is in my next update.