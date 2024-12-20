Skoda previews new look for popular Enyaq electric SUVs in 2025

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Skoda’s big-selling Enyaq all-electric SUV is getting a fresh look and a range boost, and the new model should be in showrooms in April next year.

The Enyaq was Skoda’s first all-electric model with its typical Skoda blend of space and value proving hugely popular with buyers – we’ve given it an eight-out-of-ten rating.

Now, nearly four years after its launch in the UK, both the Enyaq and the slightly sportier Enyaq Coupé models are getting a refresh in the onslaught of rivals, especially from the Far East.

open image in gallery Sketches of the new Skoda Enyaq reveal new front bumper and headlight design ( Skoda )

The sketches released by Skoda show how the brand’s Modern Solid design language has been applied to the Enyaq with a new front end where the traditional grille is replaced by an illuminated Tech Deck, which hides many of the sensors required for safety and autonomous driving features.

A new headlight design features slim LED running lights at the top, extending into the Enyaq’s wings, with the headlamp cluster integrated into a new front bumper design.

open image in gallery The rear of the new Skoda Enyaq features new lettering for the Skoda word mark ( Skoda )

Along the flanks, the side skirts are now body coloured, while at the back the Skoda lettering is now in a dark chrome colour as it is on the bonnet at the front.

The new look for the Enyaq have given the car an added boost – improved aerodynamics, which Skoda says will improve the car’s range. There’s no word on how much further an Enyaq will be able to go on a single charge, but the current maximum range of 350 miles for the Enyaq Coupé should get a reasonable increase.

There’s also no word on any other changes to the two Enyaqs, but we expect the interior to be carried over pretty much unchanged, while there will be no changes to the batteries (currently either 77kWh or 52kWh) or any of the other dynamic systems. We would expect a software update to further improve the usability of the infotainment system, however.

Further details on the new Enyaq are expected in the new year, including news of any price changes, while the car will arrive in Skoda showrooms in about April – at the same time as Skoda’s second all-electric model, the slightly smaller Elroq, which is already on sale with prices starting at £31,500.