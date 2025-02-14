Skoda Elroq review: Comfortable, spacious and well-priced small SUV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Skoda Enyaq has been a big success for the Czech company – and rightly so. Skoda’s first EV offers the familiar Skoda theme of more for less, whether that’s equipment or, more typically, space.

And it’s the same with the Skoda Elroq – a slightly smaller SUV, with an emphasis on slightly. It uses much of the same technology as the Enyaq and has plenty of space inside too. We suspect one of the reasons the Enyaq had a bit of a facelift recently was to distance it from the fresher, cheaper and probably more appealing Elroq.

If you value comfort and ease of use, the Elroq scores highly. But it also adds a dash of new Skoda style with the brand’s Modern Solid design language.

Inside there’s plenty of space for a growing family, with the expected Simply Clever features Skoda is known for – and that’s not just an umbrella in the door. There’s storage aplenty in a cabin that’s well made and features a nice fabric strip around the cabin that warms things up a treat.

That comfort extends to the way the Elroq drives. It rides nicely, even on broken UK roads, while performance is good and EV range is par for the course. All-in-all, it’s worthy of recommendation.

How we tested

We drove the Elroq around the south of England on all types of roads, from broken country lanes to town streets and faster motorways and dual carriageways. We drove with five people on board and – as Skoda loves dogs – we put a dog in the back, too.

Skoda Elroq: From £31,500, Skoda.co.uk

open image in gallery The entry-level car, which is still nicely equipped, starts at £31,500. ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Comfortable ride, family friendly interior, tempting prices

Comfortable ride, family friendly interior, tempting prices Cons: Range could be better

Range could be better Price range: £31,500 to £41,600

£31,500 to £41,600 Battery size: 55kWh, 63kWh, 82kWh

55kWh, 63kWh, 82kWh Maximum claimed range: 360 miles

360 miles Miles per kWh: 4.1

4.1 Maximum charging rate: 175kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

You’re not short of choice with an Elroq, with three battery sizes and four trim levels. The entry-level Elroq SE gets a 55kWh battery with a range of up to 230 miles – all for £31,500. Move up to the SE L and you can have a larger 63kWh battery that enables the Elroq to go a maximum of 250 miles on a full charge.

That same battery is also available in both Edition and SportLine trim (you can probably guess that SportLine gives you some racier accoutrements), while there’s also the option of an 82kWh battery that promises a maximum range of 360 miles.

The fastest charging speeds range from 145kW for the 55kWh battery with the potential for a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 25 minutes, through 165kW for the 63kWh battery (10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes) and 175kW for the 82kWh battery (10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes).

The biggest battery may be the weightiest, but it brings performance benefits with a 0-62mph time of just 6.6 seconds. That rises to eight and nine seconds for the 63kWh and 55kWh batteries.

Not that you’ll want to drive the Elroq like a sports car, even if you opt for SportLine trim. This is a car that majors on comfort, with a relaxed gait that pays dividends in everyday driving on a variety of road surfaces. The steering feels reactive enough, and despite the softer setup, body control is good so you won’t be wallowing through corners.

As with all EVs, the Elroq is quiet, too – giving the car the feeling of a little limo, especially with the amount of space on board.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Space is the Elroq’s trump card. There’s loads of space in the back – so much so that Skoda dealers might have trouble getting Enyaq buyers away from the Elroq.

The rear doors open wide for easy access or to make it easy to fit a child into their restraint, while there’s good shoulder and head space in the back, plus handy cubbies and pockets on the back of the front seats for your mobile phones. You can also get drinks holders in a special pod on the floor, assuming you don’t need to carry a third person in the back.

It’s the same up front with loads of space, plenty of places to put your bits and pieces, and good visibility thanks to larger than average door mirrors. Material used across the dash warms things up inside and adds to the feeling of quality, while lots of the materials used are sustainable.

open image in gallery You get 470 litres in the boot, which can be extended to 1,580 litres. ( Steve Fowler )

Swing open the boot door and there’s a huge 470 litre space, which can be extended to 1,580 litres. Look up at the boot door and you’ll find a handy ice scraper in the left hand side, while on some models there’s a net under the luggage shelf to store your charging cables. That makes things much easier than hiding them under the boot floor if you’ve got luggage on board.

And that parcel shelf? It can sit in two positions, but best of all you can slide it out of the way behind the back seats rather than have to take it out and leave it somewhere.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

There’s a strong tech story to the Elroq, too, not just with the 13-inch touchscreen that’s easier to use than many others in the Volkswagen Group family.

There’s a handy app that lets you control many functions remotely, including pre-heating or cooling the car and self-parking. The LED lights can feature matrix-beam technology for better lighting without blinding on comers. There’s a host of driver assistance and safety features, a head-up display, digital driver display, adjustable ambient lighting and a voice assistant – called Laura – that uses AI to help answer your questions.

The touchscreen features a row of fast keys along the bottom of the screen for easy access to heating and ventilation controls, while a row of physical buttons underneath the screen take care of important functions like screen demisting and access to drive modes and some of the safety systems.

Prices and running costs

The Elroq is competitively priced, with the entry-level car that’s still nicely equipped starting at £31,500. You’ll probably want the slightly bigger battery and better equipment of the SE L model at £33,350, while the cheapest model with the biggest 82kWh battery is the Elroq Edition 85 for £38,650 – slightly more than a Kia EV3 that will go a similar distance.

Even the range-topping Sportline 85 isn’t horrendously expensive at £41,600. Miles per kWh figures going up to 4.1 are about par for the course, too.

open image in gallery The range-topping Sportline model starts at £41,600. ( Skoda )

Skoda Elroq rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Whichever battery you go for, a 10 to 80 per cent charge should take around 25 minutes on a sutable fast charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Prices start at an attractive £31,500 for an Elroq SE, although we’d stretch to the £33,350 SE L model with its better kit level and slightly bigger battery for a potential 250-mile range.

Does Skoda replace batteries for free?

If you should have a problem with your battery, Skoda will replace it for up to eight years after purchase, or 100,000 miles.

The verdict: Skoda Elroq

The Elroq is an easy car to like – and an easy car to live with. It’s comfortable to drive, spacious and well-priced. Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language might be a difficult one to explain, but it makes the Elroq look good, too.