The rebirth of Jaguar has been headline news around the world, from the reveal of the new branding and logo in that controversial video, to the Jaguar Type 00 design vision concept car unveiled during Miami Art Week. It’s fair to say that Jaguar hasn’t received this much attention in years – and not all of it has been good.

Following on from the hullabaloo of the past few weeks, things will quieten down for Jaguar until news of the £100,000 production models starts filtering out. We don’t expect to hear or see anything official until well into next year. Until then, we’ve got our own exclusive preview of what the first car – an all-electric, luxury, four-door GT – might look like.

Three new Jaguar models are expected eventually: an SUV, a coupé and the GT model. That GT – which could be called Type 01 if it were to follow the concept car’s naming structure – is set to be unveiled next year and go on sale late in 2026. Our exclusive render reveals how the car could look.

Jaguar’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, revealed the striking Jaguar Type 00 concept, saying “I don’t believe in concepts unless they become a reality” – a hint that the striking styling of the design vision concept car will make it through to production.

open image in gallery A prototype of the all-electric luxury Jaguar four-door GT caught on test in the UK ( Jaguar )

We understand from insiders that the proportions of the concept, with its dramatic long bonnet and sloping roofline, will follow through to the production GT. A version of the car has also been pictured on the testing track, decked in shape-obscuring camouflage.

It’s also understood that plenty of the design details such as the strikethrough graphic that sits in place of a traditional grille, the slim headlights, subtle use of the reinvented Jaguar leaper and even the soft colour palette previewed by the Miami Pink and London Blue concept cars will all make production.

Using the concept as a base and then using additional information taken from the first shots of the production car caught on test, our designer has produced a rendering of what we think the production GT will look like.

open image in gallery Our exclusive concept art is based on months of clue-hunting surrounding the details of Jaguar’s upcoming EV range ( The Independent/PR Designs )

The front end is very much like the Type 00 concept with its flat, wide front dominated by the bold strikethrough grille. We’ve made the car look slightly more production-ready, keeping the headlights as slim as possible, while leaving a bit more space for super-advanced LED projector beam units. We’d expect the new Jaguar logo – or device mark as Jaguar calls it – to sit in the centre as it does on the concept.

Similarly, the long bonnet remains, while the Jaguar leaper still sits in a bronze panel on the squared-off sides, but potentially as part of a more traditional and easily accessed EV charging port just behind the big wheels.

With McGovern a known fan of production cars with big wheels, expect the Type 01 to get 22-or 23-inch wheels, which will feature the j and r ‘maker’s mark’ in the hub.

The design vision concept’s butterfly doors are unlikely to make production on the four-door GT model, although they would allow for excellent access in a future coupé car. We’ve taken a close look at the shape of the pre-production prototype caught testing in camouflage, and mimicked the shape of the cabin with its four doors.

open image in gallery The back of the Jaguar Type 00 design vision shows no rear window and hidden lights ( Jaguar )

The production GT will need to be more practical with space for at least two people in the back, so the sloping roof might not be quite as sharply angled as the concept’s. However, we’d expect the shape to stick as true to the Type 00 as possible, with the glassless rear enabling Jaguar to push the header rail of the roof further back to allow for decent headroom – exactly has Polestar has done with its glassless rear in the Polestar 4. Cameras and a screen in place of a rear-view mirror will take care of the visibility out of the back of the car.

At the rear, we’d expect the Type 01 to be true to the concept. The rear lights would be hidden until lit, a feature McGovern pioneered on the latest Range Rover. The strikethrough graphic is likely to feature heavily again – as it does at the front – although the lights may have to move closer to the corners of the car than on the Type 00.

As far as the battery and motors are concerned, we have no clues to go on, other than McGovern’s comment at the Type 00 launch that Jaguar’s new all-electric production will be “the most powerful Jaguars ever, capable of producing 1,000 horsepower.”

Given that amount of power, we’d expect the bespoke Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) that the car sits on to offer four-wheel drive, possibly with a tri-motor set-up, with one motor on the front axle and two on the rear. And expect no end of clever computer trickery to give the car a true Jaguar sporting feel.

open image in gallery Don’t expect showcase features like the Type 00’s butterfly doors on the production model Jaguar GT ( Jaguar )

What we do know about the production model is that Jaguar is targeting a range of 478 miles and super-fast charging to add up to 200-miles of range in just 15 minutes. We’d expect a couple of battery options, with only the biggest battery offering that sort of range.

We also know how much the new Jaguar GT will cost. Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover revealed to The Independent in September that prices will start at just under £100,000, although the average selling price is likely to be well above the six-figure mark.

Jaguar is reducing the number of dealers who can sell its models in future, while opening Jaguar clubhouse showrooms, the first of which will be in Paris in the Golden Triangle.

With the GT model not expected to go on sale for at least a couple of years, we’d expect it to be well towards the end of the decade before the three-model range will be completed. However, McGovern and the Jaguar team have promised that everything the Jaguar brand does in future will be true to its new ‘copy nothing’ philosophy of bold exuberance – so expect some more surprises along the way.