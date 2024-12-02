SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The Jaguar Type 00, our first clue to what the future range of all-electric luxury Jaguars will look like, has been revealed at Miami Art Week.

The striking Type 00 design vision – Jaguar-speak for concept car – aims to silence the critics who have been so vocal following Jaguar’s brand relaunch with its controversial ‘copy nothing’ 30-second advert. However, Jaguar is hoping that it creates just as much of a furore.

Speaking to The Independent about the Type 00, Jaguar’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, said, “It’ll make you feel uncomfortable, but it will inform everything to follow.”

That starts with an electric four-door GT set to be revealed in a year’s time and go on sale at the end of 2026. Two more all-electric, luxury models will follow.

open image in gallery The rear of the Jaguar Type 00 design vision shows no rear window and hidden lights ( Jaguar )

The rebrand and new models are part of Jaguar’s biggest reinvention ever, with owners JLR positioning the brand as an all-electric luxury company set to go toe-to-toe with British car companies such as Bentley, Rolls Royce and Aston Martin.

Jaguar’s transformation started with the reveal of its new brand identity featuring an all-new logo – Jaguar calls it a device mark – as part of its exuberant modernism creative philosophy. The reveal of the Type 00 design vision is what Jaguar describes as the next step on its transformational journey.

The name Type 00 uses the Type prefix in a nod to what Jaguar refers to as “the brand’s provenance, to models like the pioneering E-type”. Strangely, there’s no mention of the unpopular Ford Mondeo-based Jaguar X-Type of the 2000s, with Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover likely to upset recent customers saying that Jaguar’s design was “not always distinctive enough over the past decade”.

The two zeros refer to the zero emissions, all-electric powertrain of the concept, and that the design vision concept is ‘car zero’ in the new lineage.

Latest Jaguar news and rumours

Following on from a first teaser image of the Type 00 design vision concept and Jaguar’s own ‘spy shots’ of the production car, plus the reveal of the new logo and brand details, this is our first opportunity to get a clear picture of what the new range of Jaguars will look like.

open image in gallery The Jaguar Type 00 design vision is a two-door coupé with butterfly doors ( Jaguar )

The long, low, wide coupé is being shown in Miami in two colours, dubbed Miami Pink and London Blue. As expected, there’s a glassless rear tailgate with cameras and screens showing the view rearward, while a strikethrough graphic featuring a series of tight, parallel lines features throughout the car. It’s most prominent at the front where it’s in place of a traditional grille and flanked by super-slim LED lights, while at the back it’s used right across the rear of the car to disguise the rear lighting.

The bodywork features a pronounced, squared-off shoulder line, while the sharp edges of the car’s nose are at odds with the gently sloping coupé roofline. Jaguar’s new logo, called a device mark, has the word Jaguar spelled out in a mix of lower and upper case letters, with the J and the R using the same geometric shape, the letter G is the only one to feature as an upper case letter, with the font being created in-house by Jaguar’s design team and called Jaguar Exuberance. The new logo sits in the middle of the strikethrough graphic on the front of the car and underneath the graphic at the back.

The Jaguar leaper – now referred to as a ‘maker’s mark’ – returns in a contrasting bronze-coloured panel just behind the front wheels, with a second maker’s mark – using the J and R from the logo – sits in the hubs at the centre of enormous 23-inch wheels.

open image in gallery Jaguar’s new logo – or device mark as they call it - features lower and upper case letters ( Jaguar )

Revealing the new brand identity, JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern said, “Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’.

“Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”

Two Type 00s were on display at Miami Art Week alongside work from new and ground-breaking emerging artists who share Jaguar’s ethos of Copy Nothing.

New Jaguar release date

The first production car as part of Jaguar’s rebrand – a four-door GT model – will be revealed at the end of 2025, with first cars set to go on sale at the end of 2026. That car has already been spotted on test in the UK and will be built in Britain at JLR’s much-revised factory in Solihull, West Midlands.

The heavily camouflaged car in the spy shots reveals a long, low, wide model with an extended bonnet, a steeply raked front windscreen, a short overhang at the front and longer overhang at the back with the car sitting on what look like 22- or 23-inch wheels, clearly taking inspiration from the Type 00 design vision concept. Although the prototype teases a large grille on the car’s low, squared-off nose, it’s expected feature a similar strikethrough graphic as the concept as different cooling will be required for an EV than traditional petrol or diesel Jaguars. The registration plate is also expected to move centrally on the production model.

open image in gallery Jaguar’s new all-electric GT luxury car has been spotted testing in the UK ( Jaguar )

Ultra-slim headlights can just be seen through the camouflage, while the prototype bodywork does its best to disguise the rear door openings, although it looks like the rear doors should allow good access to the back seats with what look like shutlines intersecting with the rear wheelarch quite a way back.

Rumours of the production Jaguar GT doing away with a rear window and relying on cameras for rearward visibility – as in the Polestar 4 – appear to have been confirmed with the Type 00 design vision’s glassless rear tailgate.

The four-door GT will be followed by two other all-electric models, expected to be a large SUV and Jaguar’s take on a new, large two-door coupé. All three new Jaguars will use the same design language introduced by the Type 00 design vision concept.

New Jaguar Type 00 exterior design

The Type 00 concept reveals more of the design detail that Jaguar hopes will reposition the company as a luxury brand. Jaguar describes it as the physical manifestation of brand’s new creative philosophy – “exuberant modernism”.

open image in gallery The front of the Jaguar Type 00 design vision features slim LED headlights ( Jaguar )

Jaguar’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern commented: “Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakeable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour.”

The concept features a new face with upright, flush surfaces and the new Jaguar device mark sitting within a strikethrough graphic in the centre. A slim front LED light signature emphasises both corners at the front, supposedly giving the car width.

open image in gallery The panoramic glass roof of Jaguar Type 00 is ‘body-harmonised’ ( Jaguar )

The bold side profile has the Jaguar ‘leaper’ laser-etched into a hand-finished brass ingot sitting at the bottom of a panel behind the front wheels. These ingots deploy to reveal rear-facing cameras that remain hidden until needed. The same applies to the charging port.

A panoramic glazed roof is ‘body-harmonised’ to make it look like the same colour as the rest of the car and is said to create a sense of sculpture. At the rear is that glassless tailgate and the horizontal strikethrough graphics, which hide full-width LED rear lights.

New Jaguar Type 00 interior design

Although the striking butterfly doors of the Type 00 won’t make it to production in the first GT model, much of the carefully crafted interior features will do. The cabin features three hand-finished brass lines running the length of the interior, with a central 3.2m-long brass spine splitting a pair of floating instrument panels that fold out of the dash when the car fires up.

open image in gallery The Jaguar Type 00’s interior features screens that revolve out of the dash ( Jaguar )

Three key materials – brass, travertine stone and textiles – dominate the interior, with each material used to represent pieces of art. A separate prism case – the much talked about handbag in the brand relaunch video – contains three ‘totems’ made from brass, travertine and alabaster. When inserted into the centre console, each one introduces a different mood, changing the lighting, soundscape, screen graphics and even emitting a carefully curated scent into the car.

Jaguar’s chief interior designer, Tom Holden, said, “Just as on the outside, deployable technologies are a hallmark of the interior. Screens glide silently and theatrically from the dashboard, while powered stowage areas slide open softly on demand, revealing hidden splashes of exuberant colour.

“We believe technology should enhance the modern luxury experience, not dominate the architecture, and the digital screen at the centre of the dashboard is an example of this philosophy. The Clearsight display replaces the traditional rear-view mirror, improving overall visibility.”

open image in gallery The butterfly doors of the Jaguar Type 00 won’t make it to production, but brass, stone and textile interior will ( Jaguar )

Speaking to The Independent back in September, Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover told us that “what you will see in our car will be very clean, it’ll be very simple. It’s an important part of our design philosophy and we’ll see elements of that in the interior.

“Our car isn’t going to look like it’s been designed in the wind tunnel. It’s got very, very specific proportions, it looks like it’s been carved from a single piece of material. It’s about going back to that level of confidence and fearlessness to say: no, we are going to do this, and it might not be what everybody else is doing.

“It might not be to everybody’s taste, but we’ve got to really believe in that design and then execute it with absolute conviction. It still looks like a car, it’s still going to have four wheels, it’s still got a steering wheel, but it doesn’t look like any other car on the road, and that’s a high bar.”

New Jaguar price

As revealed exclusively by The Independent in September, the new Jaguar range is going to start at just under £100,000, although the average price with options added is expected to be well above that figure.

Rawdon Glover told The Independent: “The range will come in a little bit below £100,000, but the weighted average will probably be above £100,000 in most markets.”

open image in gallery The Jaguar leaper is laser-etched into a brass panel that hides rear cameras on the Type 00 ( Jaguar )

Glover also admitted that Jaguar dealers will be in for a “tough few years” as the previous Jaguar range is removed from sale well before the first of the new models hit showrooms in 2026. Another long wait for the second and third models could squeeze dealers even further.

The new models will be sold through brand stores known as Jaguar ‘clubhouses’. The first will be in Paris in the Golden Triangle, known as the heart of the city’s luxury fashion district., and will showcase not only the cars, but also local culture and artwork.

New electric Jaguar range and charging

Jaguar has developed its own bespoke platform for its new models, rather than share tech with other JLR brands Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. The Jaguar Electronic Architecture (JEA) is expected to make use of batteries made in JLR’s Somerset gigafactory with a capacity in excess of 100kWh.

open image in gallery A mysterious bag from the Jaguar brand launch video features inside the Type 00 storage ( Jaguar )

Jaguar is targeting a range of 478 miles in its 2026 GT model with super-fast charging is expected to add up to 200-miles of range in just 15 minutes.