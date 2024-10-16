Whitbread sees profits tumble, but cheers recent trading pick-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Premier Inn owner Whitbread has ramped up cost saving efforts as its first half profits slumped by more than a fifth, but cheered improved trading in more recent weeks.

The hotel and pub group, which also owns the Beefeater and Brewer’s Fayre brands, posted a 22% tumble in pre-tax profits to £309 million for the six months to August 29.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits fell 13% to £340 million.

It said it was now aiming to cut costs by £60 million over the full year, up from a previous target of £40 million to £50 million.

The group will also now look to deliver annual savings of £50 million on average for the following five years.

The group said trading had improved since the first half, with a “good pick-up” in bookings across October and into November, which it forecasts will drive a return to like-for-like sales growth in the final six months of its financial year.

Whitbread said cost actions and recent moves to make savings would help the group boost profits and deliver more returns to shareholders by 2030.

It now expects to increase underlying pre-tax profits by at least £300 million in 2029-30 compared with 2024-25 and generate more than £2 billion for dividends and share buybacks and potentially “high-returning investments”.

Dominic Paul, chief executive of Whitbread, said: “We are making excellent progress with our plans and over the next five years are set to deliver a step change in our performance which will fund significant returns to shareholders.

“We are determined to build on our significant outperformance since the pandemic and whilst the market has been slightly softer than last year, we remain on course to grow our UK returns substantially over the medium-term,” he added.

In April, Whitbread revealed a shake-up at its food and beverage division, due to weak performances among some brands.

It said it would cut its branded restaurants by more than 200 in favour of building more hotel rooms, leading to 1,500 job cut.

Whitbread also outlined plans to sell 126 of its less profitable branded restaurants and convert another 112 into hotel rooms.