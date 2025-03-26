‘Welfare not warfare’: Demonstrators on Whitehall protest against cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demonstrators have gathered on Whitehall to protest against cuts in the Chancellor’s spring statement, calling for “welfare not warfare”.

It is expected further cuts to welfare will be announced as Rachel Reeves delivers her spring statement on Wednesday, after the budget watchdog said the Government’s plans will not save as much as ministers hoped.

The plans, announced last week, had been forecast by Government to cut £5 billion off the welfare bill – but the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has assessed the changes to disability and incapacity benefits will instead save £3.4 billion in 2029/30.

Protesters – from groups including Stop The War Coalition, Disabled People Against Cuts and Socialist Worker – convened outside Downing Street ahead of the statement’s delivery.

They held signs that read: “Cuts kill” and “Cut war not welfare”, as well as a large banner saying: “Welfare not warfare”.

One woman was pictured holding a sign that said: “You are killing my mum to bomb someone’s son”.

According to videos on social media, those gathered chanted: “No more deaths from benefit cuts” and “the people united will never be defeated”.

It comes as charities and health experts warned welfare cuts could risk lives, with the Government set to publish an official impact assessment into how many people will be affected by its plans.

Professor Gerry McCartney, a specialist in wellbeing economy at the University of Glasgow, said: “There is now substantial evidence that cuts to social security since 2010 have fundamentally harmed the health of the UK population.

“Implementing yet more cuts will therefore result in more premature deaths. It is vital that the UK Government understands this evidence and takes a different policy approach.”