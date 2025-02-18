Water firms appeal to watchdog for higher customer bill increases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three of the UK’s largest water firms have urged regulators to allow them to charge customers even more than previously granted.

In December, sector regulator Ofwat said it would allow water firms to raise bills by an average of £157, or 36%, over the next five years to help finance investment into crumbling infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Southern Water, Anglian Water and South East Water asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to reconsider bill increase plans.

Southern Water had already been allowed a 53% increase to average bills over the next five years through the December ruling.

Anglian Water had been allowed 29% and South East Water had been granted 24%.

But the firms have all argued that they need to lift bills by more than this in order to fund improvements and to meet environmental commitments.

It comes after troubled rival Thames Water, the UK’s largest water supplier, last week called on regulators to allow it to push bills higher than the 35% rise it was allowed.

On Tuesday, Southern Water chief executive Lawrence Gosden said the settlement “would not enable us to deliver the environmental and performance improvements and new infrastructure that our customers and communities rightly expect”.

Mark Thurston, chief executive of Anglian, said: “Ofwat’s stated aims for this settlement were to align the interests of companies and investors to those of customers, by setting the appropriate balance of risk and return.

“Unfortunately, after extremely careful consideration, the Anglian Water board has concluded that Ofwat’s final determination falls short of its own stated aims, and having already factored in nearly £1 billion of efficiency savings, it means that additional pressures in the regulatory settlement are unacceptable.”

Chris Train, chairman of South East Water, added: “We have scrutinised the final determination and agree unanimously that in its current format, it presents a risk to water security for our customers in the region.”